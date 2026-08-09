‘Not Even The President Can Stop Candidates From Campaigning’ – Lawyer Fires Oluwo

A lawyer, Damilare Adenola, has criticised the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, over his declaration that no presidential candidate should campaign in Osun State ahead of the 2027 election except President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Adenola described the monarch’s position as unconstitutional, arguing that a traditional ruler lacked the legal authority to prevent political candidates from campaigning anywhere in the country.

In a statement dated August 9, 2026, the lawyer said the declaration could affect presidential candidates including Omoyele Sowore, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde.

Adenola said, “The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, recently declared at a public function that no presidential candidate should campaign in Osun State ahead of the 2027 election except President Bola Tinubu.

“This is unconstitutional and cannot stand.”

Adenola relied on Sections 39, 40, 41 and 42 of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantee rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association, movement and freedom from discrimination.

He argued that no person could arbitrarily prevent a candidate from campaigning in any part of Nigeria.

He said, “Not even the President or a court can arbitrarily bar a candidate from campaigning anywhere in the country, except by lawful order after due process.

“A traditional ruler, whose authority is limited to cultural and customary matters within his domain, has no such power.”

The lawyer also cited provisions of the Electoral Act 2026, saying the regulation of political campaigns fell within the electoral framework and not the powers of a traditional institution.

According to him, Section 99(2) prohibits the use of state apparatus to favour or disadvantage a political party or candidate.

He also referred to Section 99(1), which he said empowers the Independent National Electoral Commission to regulate campaign activities.

“Section 99(1), which subjects campaigns to rules made by INEC, reinforces the point: it is INEC, not a monarch, that regulates how and where candidates campaign,” Adenola said.

Lawyer Urges Security Agencies To Act

Adenola called on INEC and security agencies to ensure that all presidential candidates were allowed to conduct lawful political activities in Osun without obstruction.

He said, “Sowore, Atiku, Obi, Makinde and every other candidate remain free, as of right, to campaign in Osun State and everywhere else in Nigeria.

“I call on INEC and security agencies to guarantee this without hindrance.”

He maintained that political support for a particular candidate could not override the constitutional rights of opponents or voters.

The controversy followed remarks by the Oluwo during the flag-off of the reconstruction of the Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan road at Aje International Market, Osogbo.

The monarch openly backed Tinubu’s re-election bid and said other presidential candidates should not be promoted in his palace or in Osun State.

“No one should promote or bring another presidential candidate for campaign in my palace and Osun State,” the monarch said.

He also expressed confidence that Tinubu would secure another term and urged residents to support the President.

Adenola, however, insisted that political activities in the state must remain subject to the Constitution and the Electoral Act.