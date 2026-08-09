Kwankwaso Mourns Ex-N’Assembly Clerk, Adamu Fika

Vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has expressed sadness over the death of a former Clerk of the National Assembly, Dr Adamu Mohammed Fika.

Kwankwaso, in a statement posted on his verified 𝕏 account on Saturday, described Fika as an administrator who played a significant role in laying the foundation for the effective administration of the National Assembly.

He recalled working with the late elder statesman during the Third Republic, when he served as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

According to Kwankwaso, Fika was known for his calm disposition, discipline and professionalism in the discharge of his duties.

“I received with sadness and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah the news of the passing of Dr Adamu Mohammed Fika, CFR, Zaura Kura of Fika,” he wrote.

Kwankwaso said Fika remained committed to the parliamentary institution even after leaving active public service.

“Until his passing, he continued to serve the parliamentary community as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Council of Retired Clerks and Secretaries of the National Assembly, reflecting his lifelong dedication to the institution he helped to build,” he said.

The NDC vice-presidential candidate said Fika’s contribution to legislative administration earned him the respect of lawmakers and parliamentary officials across generations.

Kwankwaso extended condolences to Fika’s family, the Fika Emirate and the people of Yobe State.

“On behalf of my family, the Kwankwasiyya Movement, members of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, and our colleagues of the 1992–1993 National Assembly, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, the people of the Fika Emirate, the Government and people of Yobe State, the leadership and staff of the National Assembly, and all Nigerians mourning this great loss,” he said.

He also prayed for the repose of the deceased.

“May Almighty Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings, admit him into Aljannatul Firdaus, and grant his family and loved ones the strength and patience to bear this irreparable loss,” Kwankwaso added.