Kemi Adeosun’s Husband For Burial Thursday

Adeniyi Adeosun, husband of former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, will be buried in Lagos on Thursday, August 13.

Naija News recalls that Adeosun, 62, died in Lagos on August 5.

According to funeral arrangements signed by Wale Adeosun on behalf of the family, activities for his burial will begin with a night of tributes on Wednesday, August 12.

The event will be held at Harbour Point Event Centre, Wilmot Point Road, Victoria Island, Lagos, from 5 pm.

The funeral service is scheduled to take place on Thursday at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), City of David, Trinity Towers, Chief Yesufu Abiodun Oniru Road, Victoria Island.

The service is expected to begin at 10 am.

The family announced white as the dress colour for the night of tributes, while mourners attending Thursday’s funeral service are expected to wear blue.

In the funeral announcement, Adeosun was described as a beloved son, brother, husband and father. The family expressed gratitude for his life and the memories he left behind.

It also thanked relatives, friends and associates who had supported the family following his death.

Kemi Adeosun served as Nigeria’s Minister of Finance under former President Muhammadu Buhari between 2015 and 2018.