‘It’s An Issue’ – Sam Amadi Raises Concern Over NASS Easy Constitutional Overrides

The Director of Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, Sam Amadi, has raised concern over the National Assembly’s breach of constitutional provisions.​

Naija News reports that Amadi, during an interview on Arise Television, accused the National Assembly of overriding the constitution to help President Bola Tinubu achieve his agenda.

According to Amadi, the basis of democracy is sending representatives to the National Assembly to deliberate and decide on issues as trustees of the citizens, but they have totally undermined democracy.

He said, “The ease at which the National Assembly overrides constitutional provisions is an issue.

“There is no mistaking the fact that the national assembly is made up of mostly members of the ruling party who would support and approve executive bills, because they need to provide the president with facilities mainly law to achieve his agenda.

“And members of the National Assembly are precluded from exercising that fundamental duty, which is to choose and vote, then they have totally undermined democracy.

“So, what stands out is that whereas we are deploring and prosecuting those who are alleged to have attempted to overthrow a democratic government through coup plot, we are enabling an overthrow of democracy through reckless disregard for the constitution.”