INEC Extends Deadline For 2027 Governorship Candidate Submissions

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the deadline for political parties to submit the names of candidates for the 2027 governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.

Naija News reports that the deadline, initially fixed for Saturday, August 8, 2026, has now been moved to Tuesday, August 11.

INEC announced the extension in a statement issued on Saturday and signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna.

According to the commission, the decision followed appeals from political parties seeking additional time to complete the submission of candidates through its dedicated online portal.

“The submission window, which according to the revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the General Election was originally scheduled to close on Saturday, 8th August, 2026, has been extended to Tuesday, 11th August, 2026,” INEC said.

The electoral commission also announced the suspension of Permanent Voter Card collection in Osun State ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

INEC said voters who applied for replacement of lost, damaged or defaced PVCs would have until midnight on Sunday, August 9, to print downloadable copies of their cards.

The commission explained that the deadline would allow it to compile data on downloaded cards and determine the final number of PVCs collected ahead of the election.

INEC said PVC collection in Osun initially commenced at the Registration Area level from July 22 to 28.

The exercise was later extended to July 31 following complaints about large crowds and difficulties experienced by some voters at collection centres.

Collection subsequently moved to local government offices and continued from August 1 to 7.

The commission also disclosed that downloadable replacement PVCs had been made available to affected voters in Odo-Otin and Ife Central local government areas.

The measure followed the theft of PVCs during attacks on collection centres in the two areas.

INEC, however, stressed that the stolen cards could not be used to cast ballots.

“The commission reiterates that the stolen cards cannot be used to vote,” it said.

The commission reaffirmed its readiness to conduct the Osun governorship election scheduled for August 15.

“INEC reassures the people of Osun State of its readiness to conduct a free, fair, credible and inclusive governorship election on 15th August, 2026,” the statement added.