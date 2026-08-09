IGP Reveals Why Osun Commissioner Was Removed

The Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, has explained that the Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Ibrahim Gotan, was asked to step aside following complaints from political parties and stakeholders ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

Naija News reports that Disu disclosed this during a press briefing which circulated widely on social media on Sunday, saying the decision followed concerns raised by politicians over their confidence in the state police leadership.

According to the IGP, the police subsequently introduced an Electoral Commissioner of Police to take charge of security operations ahead of the election.

“For the first time, we introduced the electoral commissioner of police who will be taking charge of the elections earlier, when we noticed that certain groups of politicians and parties were complaining that they no longer trust the commissioner of police,” Disu said.

The police chief said the decision was taken to boost confidence in the security arrangements for the election.

“So, the commissioner of police was asked to stand aside while the electoral commissioner of police moved in earlier,” he added.

Disu said additional senior officers would also be deployed to the state as part of preparations for the poll.

“The AIG in charge of election will be moving in any moment from now. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, who will be taking charge of the Osun election, will also be moving in,” he said.

The IGP said officers assigned to Osun had been given specific instructions on maintaining security and preventing violence during the election.

“They have specific instructions. We the police are in charge of internal security. We are the lead organisation in charge of this election,” Disu stated.

He, however, said the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) would work with other security agencies deployed for the exercise.

“Yes, we are going to cooperate with other sister agencies who are going to support us during this election,” he said.

Addressing fears of violence, Disu said police teams had already been deployed to different parts of Osun State to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

He said the security presence was intended to curb attacks and ensure that residents could participate in the election without fear.

The August 15 governorship election will see incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party (A) seek a second term against other contenders, including the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, popularly known as Ambo.