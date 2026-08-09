Arsenal Suffer 3-2 Defeat To Dortmund In Emirates Cup

Arsenal’s wait to win the Emirates Cup continues after the English Premier League champions suffered a 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners started the pre-season encounter brightly and looked dangerous in the opening stages, but it was Dortmund who eventually broke the deadlock, Naija News reports.

Samuele Inacio put the Bundesliga side ahead after Arsenal failed to prevent Dortmund from making the most of their opportunity.

The visitors then doubled their advantage through Konstantinos Karetsas, who curled a superb effort into the net to leave Arsenal with a difficult task.

Mikel Arteta’s side responded before the break, with Ethan Nwaneri pulling one goal back for the hosts.

The goal gave Arsenal renewed hope as they looked to fight their way back into the contest.

However, Dortmund quickly restored their two-goal advantage after scrambling the ball into the net from a corner kick.

Arsenal were unable to deal with the set-piece, leaving the German side with a 3-1 lead.

The hosts continued to push forward in search of another goal and were eventually rewarded with a penalty.

New signing Viktor Gyokeres stepped up and calmly rolled the ball into the net to reduce the deficit to 3-2.

Despite their late efforts, Arsenal could not find an equaliser before the final whistle.

The defeat means the Gunners have now failed to lift the Emirates Cup for the fifth consecutive year.

Arteta’s men will have another opportunity to sharpen their preparations for the new season when they face Italian side Como on Wednesday.

The match will form part of Arsenal’s preparations ahead of the new Premier League campaign, with Arteta expected to continue assessing his squad and new signings.