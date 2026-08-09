Aregbesola Addresses Claims Of ADC Withdrawing From Osun Governorship Race

Former Governor of Osun State and National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rauf Aregbesola, has denied claims that the party and its governorship candidate, Najeem Folasayo Salaam, have withdrawn from the forthcoming Osun State governorship election.

Naija News reports that Aregbesola addressed the allegation on Saturday at a solidarity rally held in Ejigbo, Osun State, to celebrate Salaam’s 61st birthday and reaffirm support for his candidacy.

He described the reports as false, unfounded and misleading, urging members of the public to disregard them.

He said the ADC remained firmly committed to the governorship contest, stressing that the party had neither withdrawn from the election nor entered into any alliance with another political party.

According to him, the party has built a formidable political structure founded on progressive ideals, principles and traditions, making it unnecessary for the ADC to abandon its electoral ambition.

“The ADC is too strong and too well-positioned to negotiate away its political ambition or contemplate an alliance with any other political party. We have built a formidable structure anchored on progressive principles, ideals and traditions.

“We have absolute faith in God and confidence in the support of the people. We are contesting this election to win,” he said.

Aregbesola also praised Salaam’s personal qualities, describing him as a man of integrity, humility, exemplary character and compassion for humanity.

He said these qualities had distinguished the ADC candidate as a leader worthy of public trust, urging the people of Osun State to support the party and its governorship candidate.

The former governor expressed confidence that a Salaam-led administration would restore the dignity of progressive ideals and renew the people’s confidence in democracy, good governance and purposeful leadership.