Osun Poll: APC Chieftain Urges Parties To Curb Supporters, Embrace Peace

A former member of the Osun State House of Assembly, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has urged political parties participating in the August 15 governorship election to caution their supporters against violence and embrace peaceful conduct.

Oyintiloye, who represented Obokun State Constituency and is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the call in a statement obtained in Osogbo on Sunday.

He said no political ambition was worth the loss of human life and appealed to candidates, party leaders and supporters to avoid actions capable of worsening tension in the state.

The former lawmaker said the rising political tension should not be allowed to discourage residents from exercising their constitutional right to vote.

Oyintiloye urged eligible voters to turn out in large numbers despite concerns over recent political violence.

“Osun voters must not allow fear to discourage them from exercising their civic rights. They should come out in large numbers to vote,” he said.

He also appealed to residents not to be alarmed by the deployment of a large number of security personnel across the state.

According to him, such deployments are common during major elections and may have been informed by security intelligence available to the Federal Government.

“The presence of security should reassure our people that adequate measures are in place to protect them and ensure a peaceful process,” Oyintiloye added.

Ex-Lawmaker Condemns Political Violence

Oyintiloye expressed concern over reports of attacks, killings and alleged extrajudicial actions associated with political activities in the state.

He called on security agencies to ensure that anyone found responsible for criminal acts was prosecuted regardless of political affiliation.

“Anyone found to have violated the law, irrespective of political affiliation or status, should face appropriate legal consequences. There must be no impunity,” he said.

The APC chieftain urged voters to remain calm, vigilant and courageous throughout the election, stressing that public participation remained essential to the survival of democracy.

He also called on the government and relevant agencies to intensify public enlightenment ahead of the election to reduce the spread of misinformation and rumours.

“Government and relevant agencies should intensify public sensitisation and provide accurate information to counter rumours and misinformation,” Oyintiloye said.

He further urged security agencies to concentrate attention on communities considered vulnerable to violence.

“Security arrangements should remain intelligence-driven, especially in vulnerable communities, while rapid-response mechanisms should be strengthened,” he added.

Oyintiloye appealed to all political actors to place the peace and stability of Osun State above partisan interests and ensure that the governorship election is conducted without violence.