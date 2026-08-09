If Adeleke Has Nightmares, He Will Say He Saw Me – Oyetola Fires Back

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, has claimed that the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke is already loosing his foothold in the state.

Naija News reports that Oyetola stated this on Saturday while addressing All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders and supporters in Osun State.

He was reacting to allegations by the governor that APC members and leaders of the Accord Party were being intimidated ahead of the August 15 poll.

Speaking in Yoruba, Oyetola said Adeleke’s complaints were an indication that the governor had realised he was losing his grip on the state.

He told Adeleke to prepare for defeat in Saturday’s governorship election, saying his endorsement of President Bola Tinubu would not save his administration.

Oyetola said, “They realised that they are already losing out. Then they claimed to have endorsed us. He almost cried. Endorsement cannot retain this seat for you. We are taking it over.

“If you like, make 10 endorsements, we will collect this one from you.”

The minister also dismissed Adeleke’s repeated references to him, saying he had deliberately avoided engaging the governor in public exchanges.

He said, “If he sleeps and has nightmares, he will say he saw me. If his wife gave him food late, he would say I’m responsible for that.

“My name is so sweet in his mouth. Meanwhile, we are not even interested in his case. If we get interested in his case, he will feel it.”