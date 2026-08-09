Accord Denies Endorsing Tinubu For 2027

The Lagos State Chairman of Accord, Dele Oladeji, has dismissed claims that the party has endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term in the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Oladeji, who also serves as Secretary of the Forum of Accord Party Chairmen in Southern Nigeria, described the claim as false and inconsistent with the official position of the party.

He spoke on Sunday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria while reacting to remarks attributed to Prof. Christopher Imumolen, who reportedly said Accord was backing Tinubu’s re-election bid.

“Accord did not and will not endorse Tinubu for a second term. Any person claiming otherwise is playing politics or engaging in anti-party activities,” Oladeji said.

The Accord chairman said the party’s National Executive Committee had never deliberated on endorsing the President since preparations for the 2027 general election began.

He said, “Accord has not at any time discussed any endorsement of President Tinubu at any of our NEC meetings.

“So, there is no basis whatsoever for anybody to claim that Accord has endorsed President Tinubu.”

Oladeji maintained that any position on such a major political decision could only be taken by the party’s recognised constitutional organs.

The Lagos chairman described Imumolen’s reported declaration as his personal position and not that of Accord.

“Chris Imumolen is impersonating the Accord presidential candidate and declaring support for President Tinubu is political shadow boxing for media attention,” he alleged.

He also questioned Imumolen’s current membership of the party, claiming that his name was not contained in Accord’s existing register.

According to Oladeji, the old membership register was replaced with a new one introduced by the national leadership in 2023.

“His name is not on the Accord membership register, as the register he was on had been phased out,” he claimed.

Oladeji challenged Imumolen to produce evidence showing that he remained a recognised member of the party.

“If Imumolen claims otherwise, let him publish his Accord membership register and pictures of any NEC meeting attended by INEC officials,” he said.

The chairman insisted that individuals who acted outside the decisions of the party’s recognised structures could not speak authoritatively on its behalf.

Oladeji said Accord remained committed to fielding candidates across all levels in the 2027 general elections.

“Accord candidates will contest every elective position in the country, including the presidential election,” he said.

He argued that supporting the presidential candidate of another political party would contradict Accord’s own electoral ambitions.

“Only an unserious person and political party will endorse the candidate of another party. Accord will not do such,” Oladeji stated.

He urged members and supporters to disregard reports suggesting that Accord had reached an agreement to support Tinubu.

Oladeji maintained that the party would remain politically independent and pursue its own programmes and electoral ambitions ahead of 2027.