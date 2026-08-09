5,091 Killings Indictment Of Tinubu’s Security Record — Atiku

Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has described reports that 5,091 Nigerians were killed in violent incidents within three months as a damning verdict on the security record of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Naija News reports that Atiku said the figures reflected the human cost of worsening insecurity and questioned the Federal Government’s ability to discharge what he described as its most basic responsibility, the protection of lives and property.

His position was contained in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu.

Atiku said, “Behind every number is a Nigerian whose life was cut short, a family thrown into mourning, children deprived of parents and communities condemned to fear.

“Five thousand and ninety-one reported killings in just three months should trouble the conscience of any government.”

The former Vice President argued that the country’s security challenges could not be separated from what he described as wasteful spending, poor budget implementation and fiscal indiscipline by the Federal Government.

He further stated, “These figures are the human cost of every padded budget, every frivolous expenditure and every failure to fully implement funds appropriated for critical national priorities.

“You cannot run the public treasury as though it were a private purse, squander scarce resources on questionable priorities and then expect soldiers and other security personnel on the frontlines to perform miracles.”

Atiku said inadequate funding of critical security needs could undermine the capacity of military and security agencies to respond effectively to violent threats.

He accused the government of prioritising politically expedient projects while failing to fully implement appropriations meant for essential national responsibilities.

‘Security Agencies Need Adequate Funding’

Atiku welcomed the recently announced pay increase for military personnel but said higher salaries alone would not resolve the challenges confronting troops.

He said, “Our soldiers deserve better pay, but morale is about much more than salaries.

“They require adequate equipment, operational funding, timely allowances, proper welfare for their families and the assurance that the government they defend is as committed to their mission as they are.”

He urged the Federal Government to reduce waste and improve the implementation of budgetary provisions for defence and security.

According to him, strengthening operational capacity should go beyond remuneration and include equipment, logistics and welfare for personnel deployed to dangerous areas.

Atiku said Nigerians deserved a government that treated security as an urgent national priority.

He noted, “A government that cannot protect its citizens has failed the first test of governance.

“Nigerians cannot continue to pay with their lives for the failures, waste and misplaced priorities of an administration that has failed in its most basic constitutional duty.”

The ADC presidential candidate said victims of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes should not be reduced to statistics.

Atiku stated, “Every Nigerian needlessly lost to terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes represents a failure of the state.

“These are not mere statistics. They were fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, breadwinners and citizens who had every right to expect protection from their government.”

Atiku added that reported death toll should form part of Nigerians’ assessment of the administration.

“Today, we have 5,091 reported killings in just three months, 5,091 shattered families, 5,091 indictments of this administration’s security failures, and ultimately, 5,091 reasons this government must go,” he said.