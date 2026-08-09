2027: ‘APC Cannot Sleep Despite Having All The Money And 90% Politicians’ – Baba-Ahmed

The National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot sleep over fear of being rejected in a free and fair election.

Naija News reports that Baba-Ahmed, a former Political Adviser to President Bola Tinubu, made the remark while responding to a 𝕏 user who said the opposition parties in Nigeria are lifeless.

The 𝕏 user with the handle @Abdulrah_maan wrote: “I do not like how very disconnected I have become with this country’s politics.

“Major political events keep happening without me being aware. I wonder what could be the cause.

“Politics should be interesting and I find nothing interesting in what and how these guys are carrying it out.

“The opposition on their part is largely lacklustre.”

In response, Baba-Ahmed countered the claim, noting that the opposition is undergoing the most crippling assault from the governing party in the history of democracy in Nigeria.

Baba-Ahmed noted that the APC has all the money and most of the politicians on its side, but it’s battling fear ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said: “Opposition is not lacklustre. It is undergoing the most crippling assault from the governing party in the history of democracy in Nigeria.

“APC has all the money in the world and 90% of elected politicians on its side. Yet it cannot sleep for fear of rejection in credible elections.”