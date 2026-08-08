Why I Left Nollywood For Years – Bukky Wright

Veteran Nigerian actress, Bukky Wright, has opened up about her return to Nollywood after spending almost two decades away from the industry.

In an interview with Morayo Afolabi, she explained that stepping away from acting to focus on motherhood was a decision she has never regretted.

Naija News reports that the actress made her return with The Return of Omotara Johnson, a sequel to one of the movies that helped establish her as a respected name in Nollywood.

The project came after years of requests from fans who wanted to see the famous character return to the screen.

Wright revealed that the decision to revive the character was largely driven by the public’s continued interest in the original movie.

“The fans asked for it,” she said.

The actress said the response to the new movie has been encouraging, with audiences turning up to watch it and showing excitement about seeing her back on screen.

Wright also revealed that she deliberately kept her comeback away from the public eye.

Even some people within the entertainment industry were unaware that she had returned to Nigeria or had started working on the new project.

She explained that experience had taught her to protect her plans until they were ready to be made public.

“I’ve learned that what you keep close to your heart manifests much better,” Wright said.

Wright’s long absence from Nollywood was largely connected to her decision to put motherhood first.

She explained that relocating abroad was mainly about being available for her young sons and giving them the care and guidance she believed they needed.

For the actress, motherhood became more important than maintaining her position in the entertainment industry at that time.

“Mama duty called,” Wright explained.

She said leaving her young children without their mother’s daily presence was not an option for her, so she chose to put her acting career on hold.