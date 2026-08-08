Why I Ditched My Album Promotion To Focus On Osun Election – Davido

Nigerian award-winning singer, Davido, has explained that his decision to focus on the Osun State election despite recently releasing a new album is because he genuinely cares about his people.

Naija News reports that Davido has been actively campaigning for his uncle, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, ahead of his re-election bid.

Davido has also been engaging critics and trolls online over his support for Governor Adeleke.

Speaking during a recent rally in Osun, Davido noted that he had just released an album but still made time to return to the state.

He said, “I just dropped my album, but I had to come down and focus on Osun State so I could see the situation myself because I genuinely care about my people”.

In other news, Davido has praised fellow Nigerian singer, Flavour, for choosing to focus on his career and business activities in Nigeria instead of following the growing trend of artistes travelling to the United States for tours and other opportunities.

Davido made the comment while discussing Flavour’s career success in the Afropolitan podcast and the way the singer has built his wealth.

According to him, Flavour’s decision to remain active in Nigeria has shown that artistes can still make substantial money without constantly relocating or travelling abroad.

The singer used Flavour’s career as an example of why entertainers should not always copy popular trends.