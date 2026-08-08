Transfer Updates: Enzo, Esposito, Barcola, Hall, Højbjerg, Others

Manchester City are exploring a transfer move for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández as they prepare for the possible departure of Rodri. The Independent reports City are considering the Argentina international, with the Spain midfielder expected to join Barcelona.

Arsenal are leading Manchester United in the transfer race for Inter Milan striker Pio Esposito. The Sun reports the 21-year-old is valued at £73m, with Arsenal keen to add another forward if Gabriel Jesus leaves.

Liverpool have held preliminary talks with Paris Saint-Germain over Bradley Barcola. Sky Sports reports there remains a significant difference between the two clubs’ valuations of the 23-year-old France international.

Arsenal have also identified alternatives after missing out on Vinicius Junior. The Independent claims Barcola, Atletico Madrid striker Julián Álvarez and Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye are among the options being considered.

Newcastle United have rejected Manchester United’s approach for Lewis Hall. Sky Sports reports the Magpies have told their Premier League rivals that the 21-year-old England full-back is not for sale this summer.

Arsenal are also interested in Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa. The Mail reports Villa team-mates are increasingly expecting the 28-year-old England international to leave, although Tottenham have no intention of selling Cristian Romero to their North London rivals despite Arsenal’s transfer interest.

Newcastle are targeting Marseille midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg as they look to strengthen their midfield. The Mail reports the 31-year-old Denmark international has emerged as a potential option, with Footmercato claiming he could replace Bruno Guimarães if the Brazil midfielder completes a move to Arsenal.

Napoli are exploring a loan move for Chelsea defender Benoît Badiashile. Sky Sports reports the Serie A club want the 25-year-old France international to bolster their defence.

Napoli are also considering a transfer move for Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus. Calciomercato reports the Brazilian forward is being assessed as the Italian club look to strengthen their attack.

Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle is set to decide Jacob Murphy’s future amid transfer interest from Everton. Football Insider reports the Toffees are monitoring the 31-year-old English winger.

Manchester City are also closing in on Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi. Footmercato reports the 18-year-old Morocco international is in the final stages of negotiations over a move to the Etihad, with City viewing him as a potential replacement for Rodri.

Barcelona have reportedly made an offer of around €50m for Rodri, but ESPN reports Manchester City have rejected the proposal as the Spain midfielder enters the final year of his contract.

Aston Villa are closing in on Matteo Ruggeri from Atletico Madrid. Nicolo Schira reports the 24-year-old Italy left-back has agreed personal terms and is set to sign a contract until 2031. His arrival could pave the way for Lucas Digne to leave, with Paris Saint-Germain interested.

Elsewhere, former Mexico international Hirving Lozano has joined LA Galaxy on loan from San Diego FC for the remainder of the 2026 season. The agreement includes an option for the MLS club to make the move permanent next year.

Coventry City have also strengthened ahead of their Premier League return, signing Ghana midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi from Danish side Nordsjælland for an undisclosed fee.