Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 8th August, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 8th August, 2026.

The Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, has described Nigerians who rely on markets as lazy.

Naija News reports that Nwaebonyi, who represents Ebonyi North Senatorial District, made the statement during an interview on The Mic On Podcast hosted by Seun Okinbaloye

He urged citizens to embrace farming to tackle rising food prices.

Defending the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, the lawmaker argued that the government alone could not be held responsible for commodity prices in the market, insisting that citizens also had a role to play.

“Do you expect Tinubu to moderate the prices of garri in the market? Do you expect Tinubu to come and give you yam to feed your family?” he asked.

Nwaebonyi said Nigerians must increase food production instead of depending solely on markets.

The House of Representatives Minority Caucus has stated that the President Bola Tinubu’s directive to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Osun State account has exposed deep contradictions within the Federal Government.

Naija News reports that the lawmakers shared their reservations in a statement jointly signed by the Minority Leader, Hon. Fredrick Agbedi, and the Caucus Spokesman, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene.

They accused Tinubu of issuing what they described as a “panicky, belated afterthought” directive to the EFCC.

The legislators pointed out the President’s directive instructing the EFCC to vacate the court order freezing Osun State’s accounts came only after “massive public outcry” and not out of respect for the rule of law.

According to the Caucus, the development demonstrates “a government at war with itself,” citing what it described as conflicting positions within the Tinubu administration over the legality of the EFCC’s actions.

The lawmakers noted that while EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, reportedly stated on national television on Thursday that the freezing of Osun State’s accounts was carried out “without a valid court order,” the President later directed the anti-graft agency to return to court to “vacate the order.”

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has called for an increase in the salary of Nigerian workers.

He asserted that workers should be paid ₦500,000 monthly.

Naija News reports that he shared his thoughts in a statement posted on his verified 𝕏 handle on Friday.

The human rights activist charged Nigerians to vote for leaders who genuinely want the betterment of Nigerian workers, not those who have consistently treated workers as enemies.

His remark stems from the ₦500,000 new minimum wage demand by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Both unions made the demand at the Nigeria Rights of Workers Summit held on Thursday in Birnin Kebbi, the capital of Kebbi State.

Reacting, Sowore said, “Oh finally! It is encouraging that the leadership of the NLC and TUC have finally arrived at the same position the African Action Congress adopted long ago.

“Nigerian workers deserve a national minimum wage of no less than N500,000. The demand is both necessary and long overdue in the face of the country’s economic realities and soaring cost of living.

“Now that there is consensus, the focus must shift from declarations to action. Let’s unite and fight until Nigerian workers receive a living wage of at least ₦500,000.”

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq of Kwara State has met with rescued abductees from Woro in the Kaiama Local Government Area of the State.

Naija News understands that the governor met with the freed victims on Friday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The abductees, who are still receiving medical attention at the Nigerian Army Barracks in Sobi in Ilorin, Kwara State, were rescued on Wednesday after spending six months in captivity.

163 of the originally abducted 176 persons were rescued with another 145 persons from Niger State.

They reportedly spent the night of Wednesday at a Military facility in Niger State before being brought back to Kwara State Capital, Ilorin, on Thursday night.

Veteran Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Stanley Amandi, was linked in investigation records to an alleged plot to mobilise South-East support for a military takeover.

Investigation records said Amandi was assigned propaganda and social media work, and he later prepared a ₦50 million mobilisation budget after meetings with soldiers in Enugu and Abuja.

Security operatives arrested Amandi on November 11, 2025, while defendants at the Federal High Court and court-martial denied charges and challenged interrogation statements’ admissibility.

Veteran Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Stanley Amandi, has been linked to an alleged plot to mobilise public support in the South-East for a proposed military takeover of President Bola Tinubu’s government.

According to Premium Times, investigation records reportedly filed as part of the prosecution’s evidence in ongoing coup-related trials alleged that Amandi was assigned to coordinate propaganda, social media messaging and public celebrations in the region if the planned takeover succeeded.

Amandi, a former Chairman of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) in Enugu State, reportedly gave investigators an account of how his relationship with a soldier developed into meetings at which the alleged plan to remove the government through unconstitutional means was discussed.

His statement forms part of the evidence connected to the trials before the General Court Martial and the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The allegations against the actor have not been tested in court, and it was unclear whether criminal charges had been filed against him as of the time of filing this report.

Fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have reportedly seized a major stronghold belonging to the rival Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (JAS) faction of Boko Haram following a fierce battle in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

The confrontation was reportedly triggered by the theft of about ₦40m from ISWAP logisticians operating around the Gazwa-Kwaltafarji axis.

Security analyst Zagazola Makama reported that details of the confrontation emerged from intelligence gathered during the debriefing of recently surrendered JAS fighters.

The account of the clash and the reported casualty figures had yet to be independently confirmed by the military as of the time of filing this report.

According to intelligence sources, the confrontation began when a JAS commander identified as Munzir allegedly ambushed ISWAP logisticians transporting money and supplies around the Gazwa-Kwaltafarji corridor.

One ISWAP logistic operative was reportedly killed during the attack, while the JAS fighters allegedly seized an AK-pattern rifle and approximately ₦40m.

The surviving ISWAP members reportedly escaped and informed their commanders of the attack.

Sources said the seized money was handed over to a senior JAS commander in Gazwa identified as Baafu.

Baafu was said to have subsequently transferred the funds to another senior insurgent leader, Ali Ngulde, who is believed to operate from the Mandara Mountains.

Information reportedly obtained from surrendered fighters indicated that the money was later shared among JAS commanders and fighters.

Military intelligence suggested that ISWAP considered the incident not merely a theft but an attack on its authority and logistics network.

Veteran Nigerian musician Charly Boy, has spoken on the unusual circumstances surrounding his birth, revealing that his mother later had three other sons who died.

Charly Boy made the disclosure during an interview with News Central TV on Friday, while discussing his childhood, family history and personal experiences contained in his memoir.

Naija News reports that the entertainer recalled that his birth was difficult for his mother, who reportedly carried the pregnancy for about 11 months before eventually giving birth to him.

According to Charly Boy, his mother was advised to undergo a Caesarean section but refused, choosing instead to have him through natural delivery.

He said the circumstances surrounding his birth became one of the stories that shaped how he later viewed his family history.

He further revealed that after his birth, his mother had three more boys. However, none of the three children survived.

While reflecting on the deaths, Charly Boy described himself as having a connection to the unfortunate events, saying he believed he had killed the three boys.

TikTok star Peller has warned Nollywood producers and filmmakers against giving his wife, content creator Jarvis, movie roles that involve kissing or other romantic scenes with male actors.

Naija News reports that Peller made his position known during a livestream while speaking about his marriage to Jarvis.

He said producers should respect their relationship and avoid offering her roles that would require her to share intimate scenes with other actors.

The content creator said he does not want his wife to accept movie roles involving kissing scenes, adding that filmmakers should respect the boundaries he has set regarding their marriage.

Peller also spoke about his relationship with people in the entertainment industry, saying he remains cautious about working with some industry figures.

He recalled advice he claimed to have received from singer Tiwa Savage about the nature of relationships within the entertainment business.

According to him, he was warned that some people in the industry may not always have good intentions.

Peller said his rise to fame did not depend entirely on the entertainment industry, as he built his audience through other activities before becoming widely known.

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has unveiled the fixtures for the opening weekend of the 2026/27 season, with defending champions Rangers set to begin their title defence at home against Katsina United.

Rangers, who lifted a record-extending ninth NPFL title last season, will welcome Katsina United to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, popularly known as the Cathedral, in Enugu on Sunday, 30 August. The Flying Antelopes will be aiming to make a winning start as they seek to retain their crown.

The new campaign gets underway on Friday, 28 August, with former champions Shooting Stars hosting newly promoted Inter Lagos at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan. The fixture marks Inter Lagos’ first appearance in the Nigerian top flight after securing promotion from the Nigeria National League last season.

Among the standout fixtures on the opening weekend, Kwara United will entertain four-time champions Kano Pillars in Ilorin, while Rivers United begin their campaign at home against Plateau United.

Former champions Enyimba travel to face Niger Tornadoes in Minna, Bendel Insurance host regional rivals Warri Wolves, and Doma United welcome Sporting Lagos.

Elsewhere, Ikorodu City take on Ranchers Bees, Abia Warriors face Kun Khalifat FC in Umuahia, while newly promoted Barau FC start life in the NPFL with a home clash against Nasarawa United.

The 2026/27 NPFL season will run from 28 August 2026 until 30 May 2027, with clubs hoping to make an early statement in the race for the title, continental qualification places and survival.

The football used by Argentine legend, Diego Maradona, to score his controversial “Hand of God” goal against England at the 1986 FIFA World Cup is expected to sell for about $10m at an auction in the United States this month.

Naija News reports that the ball, which became part of football history after Maradona illegally punched it into the net during Argentina’s quarter-final clash with England, will be auctioned by Heritage Auctions in Texas.

The auction house expects the historic football to attract a bid of eight figures, with bidding set to open at $2.5m.

The auction is scheduled to take place from August 21 to 23.

Maradona’s first goal in the match remains one of the most controversial moments in World Cup history.

The Argentine forward appeared to use his hand to beat England goalkeeper Peter Shilton to the ball before sending it into the net.

However, the referee failed to spot the handball and allowed the goal to stand.

After the match, Maradona famously described the goal by saying it was scored “a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God.”

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.