Reps Member, Ojogo Escapes Death In Tragic Accident

A two-vehicle convoy of the lawmaker representing Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Donland Ojogo, was involved in a road accident on Saturday.

Naija News learnt that the incident, which occurred along the Ore–Ondo Road, reportedly involved a commercial bus that dangerously overtook the lawmaker’s vehicle and collided with an oncoming vehicle, causing panic and confusion among road users.

The federal lawmaker was said to be en route to Arogbo in Ese-Odo Local Government Area for a political l engagement when the accident happened.

According to TVC, while Ojogo did not sustain any serious injuries, some members of his entourage were affected in the crash.

Reacting to the incident, Ojogo expressed gratitude to God for sparing his life and that of his team, noting that the situation could have been fatal if not for divine intervention.

He, however, blamed the driver of the commercial bus for the accident, accusing him of reckless driving and impatience on the highway.

According to him, “God took perfect control of the situation and prevented what could have turned into a tragic incident.”

Meanwhile, those who sustained injuries in the crash have been rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.