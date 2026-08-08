Presidency Allay Fears Of Another Military Coup Plot

The Presidency has dismissed suggestions that President Bola Tinubu‘s decision to expand Army divisions was motivated by fears of another military coup or political considerations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, in an interview with Punch, said the expansion was informed by the changing nature of the country’s security threats and the need to modernise military structures that have remained largely unchanged for decades.

Ajayi noted that Tinubu’s administration inherited a security infrastructure designed several decades ago, which has become inadequate in the face of emerging security challenges.

According to the presidential aide, the decision to expand army divisions was consistent with Tinubu’s campaign promise to strengthen the country’s security architecture by increasing troop strength, expanding military formations and investing in modern equipment.

Ajayi further explained that the creation of additional divisions was intended to improve operational response times by bringing military formations closer to areas facing security threats.

He said, “It cannot be the result of any coup attempt. Those making such claims are Nigerians who also desire improved security. The country’s security challenges have continued to evolve, and the President has consistently maintained that our security architecture must evolve to respond accordingly.

“Over the past three years, the Armed Forces have recruited about 50,000 personnel across the three services, and another 28,000 personnel are set to be recruited.

“In his campaign manifesto, President Tinubu promised to increase boots on the ground while simultaneously investing in military hardware and technology. That is exactly what his administration is implementing.

“The restructuring is designed to improve operational efficiency. Instead of relying on a division located several states away to respond to an emergency, new formations will place commanders and troops much closer to flashpoints.

“For instance, rather than waiting for a division headquartered in Jos to coordinate responses to incidents in Sokoto, Zamfara or Yobe, there will now be formations strategically positioned to react much faster.”

Temitope Ajayi also disclosed that the Federal Government had established three additional military training depots in Kogi, Ebonyi and Osogbo to complement the existing Nigerian Army Depot in Zaria, adding that each of the new facilities has the capacity to train between 5,000 and 6,000 recruits simultaneously, significantly increasing the military’s training capacity.

He stated, “Our population has grown substantially, but much of the military infrastructure we are relying on today dates back to the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. Those facilities are no longer sufficient for the country’s current security realities.

“The existing infrastructure has become overstretched. That is why the government is increasing troop strength while also investing heavily in modern equipment and technology. These are commitments President Tinubu made to Nigerians, and he is implementing them.”