Police Identity Five Govt Officials ‘Involved’ In PFIPC Scandal

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has identified five senior government officials over their alleged roles in facilitating activities linked to the fictitious Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).

According to a report released by the police, the officials include two directors attached to the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation and the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Others are a Special Assistant in the Budget Office, an Assistant Director in the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, and an official seconded from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The police said the officials emerged during investigations into alleged conspiracy, forgery, impersonation and other offences connected to the operation of the purported federal agency.

Investigators also questioned 22 other suspects whose names surfaced during the course of the probe.

According to the police report, officials in some ministries, departments and agencies allegedly played significant roles in enabling the activities under investigation.

“Investigation further revealed that some key staff of ministries and agencies played major roles in facilitating the commission of the offences,” the report stated.

The Force said an interim investigation report had been forwarded to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice for further legal action.

“The Force has forwarded an Interim Investigation Report to the Honourable Attorney-General and Minister of Justice of the Federation requesting him to amend the previous charge filed by the Police Monitoring Unit to include the newly established facts,” the report said.

It added that the duplicate case file was also expected to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for vetting and legal advice.

According to the police, the move is intended to harmonise investigations being conducted by different agencies into the activities of the alleged fake council.

The investigation has also extended to the National Assembly over how the purported agency allegedly secured a budgetary allocation.

The police said they had written to the Clerk of the National Assembly seeking clarification on the circumstances surrounding the budget defence conducted for the organisation.

“The Force has also requested the Clerk of the National Assembly to respond to our letter of inquiry to shed light on circumstances surrounding the budget defence and subsequent passage of ₦1.3bn for the fictitious agency in the 2026 Budget,” the report stated.