PFIPC Probe: ICPC Report Predictable, Damage Control – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has rejected the interim report of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on the controversial Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), describing it as inadequate and overly focused on limiting political damage.

The opposition party said the report failed to answer key questions about how the purported agency allegedly obtained office space within the Federal Secretariat, secured civil servants, received official recognition and appeared in the 2026 federal budget with a reported ₦1.3bn provision.

In a statement issued to Naija News on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC said the findings reinforced its earlier demand for an independent investigation into the scandal.

The party recalled that it had previously opposed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to assign the investigation to the ICPC, arguing instead for an independent panel.

According to the ADC, the interim report appeared more interested in absolving government officials than explaining how the disputed council gained access to official processes.

“The report is not only predictable, it appears more concerned with exonerating government officials rather than providing clear answers to the serious questions that the scandal has raised,” the party said.

It rejected suggestions that the incident could be explained merely as a failure of administrative procedures.

The ADC argued that the scale of the alleged operation raised questions about possible complicity or negligence within government institutions.

The opposition party also criticised the reported recommendation that the purported Director-General of the council, Adeniyi Adeyemi, be prosecuted.

It said the ICPC itself had described the investigation as ongoing, yet had already appeared to identify Adeyemi as the principal culprit.

“If all that the commission had to present was a preliminary report, why not simply present it as a confidential brief to the President instead of making a public drama of it?” the ADC asked.

The party said Nigerians deserved to know how an allegedly fictitious agency was able to secure multiple layers of government recognition.

The ADC questioned how the PFIPC allegedly obtained office accommodation, official vehicles and other institutional support if it had no legitimate legal or executive foundation.

It said a forged appointment letter or fraudulent representation could explain how the process began, but not how it advanced through several government institutions.

“A forgery may explain the first door that was opened. It cannot explain why every subsequent door appears to have opened as well,” the statement read.

The party also referred to reports that the ICPC had uncovered two additional fictitious organisations linked to Adeyemi.

According to the ADC, such a development should broaden the investigation rather than narrow responsibility to one individual.

The party described the reported ₦1.3 billion allocation to the PFIPC in the 2026 Appropriation Act as one of the most troubling aspects of the scandal.

It argued that budget provisions normally leave a documentary trail through submissions, approvals and verification processes.

The ADC therefore demanded answers on who proposed the allocation, who processed it and who verified the beneficiary agency.

“Budgetary provisions do not materialise by accident,” the party said.

It noted that the House of Representatives had already commenced its own investigation into how the disputed council entered the federal budget.

The opposition party called on the ICPC to publish its full interim report and identify any public officials whose actions or negligence enabled the purported agency to operate.

It said anyone found culpable should be held accountable after due investigation.

“What has happened is a national disgrace in the full glare of the entire world. No serious government should be satisfied with identifying one culprit for prosecution,” the ADC said.

The party maintained that Nigerians were not asking investigators to manufacture suspects but to follow the available evidence wherever it led.