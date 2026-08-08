Onaiyekan Declined To Recognize Tinubu As President – Bishop Adegbite

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has recalled that following Bola Tinubu’s declaration as winner of the 2023 presidential election, Catholic Cardinal John Onaiyekan declined to recognise him as president pending the outcome of the legal challenges at the Supreme Court.

Naija News reports that Adegbite, a Methodist bishop, made the disclosure while fielding questions on TVC.

According to Adegbite, Onaiyekan said he would not recognise Tinubu as President until the Supreme Court ruled on the 2023 presidential election petitions.

He said, “In 2023, when President Tinubu was declared the winner, Cardinal Onaiyekan said he would not recognise Mr President until the Supreme Court gave its verdict.

“But we said Nigerians had voted and we have a President, and until the decision is overturned by the Supreme Court, that’s when you can speak. But for him to say we don’t have a president, we told him at that time that we have a president.”

The NCPC boss urged political actors and their supporters to promote their preferred candidates without attacking opponents.

He stated, “You can have your own candidate, but don’t run down other people’s candidates. Sell your own candidate. Let people see what your candidate has done to justify becoming the President of Nigeria.”

Adegbite also said the performance of the Tinubu administration would influence Nigerians’ decision ahead of the 2027 election, citing ongoing infrastructure projects, including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Sagamu-Benin Expressway, as examples of projects that could shape public perception of the administration.

He said, “The work of Mr President will speak for him.”

He further criticised the growing trend of political prophecies by religious leaders, alleging that some clerics make such declarations to attract public attention and increase their social media following.

Adegbite emphasised that some clerics who made predictions about the outcome of the 2023 presidential election were proved wrong.

He said, “They only want attention. They want to attract crowds and traffic to their social media handles.”