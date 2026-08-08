Madugu Explains Super Falcons Rotation Policy Ahead Of Cameroon Quarter-final

Super Falcons coach, Justin Madugu, says careful squad management will be vital as Nigeria continues their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title defence, with the team potentially facing six matches in the tournament.

Madugu said his coaching staff had been working closely with players who have had limited game time, using Gift Monday’s patience as an example.

“It’s a long tournament,” Madugu told reporters. “We are expecting to play six games and given the timing of matches in this competition, you really must know how to manage your players very well. We have the intention of making sure that we manage our players very well, so that we can sustain the performance of the team and not allow the selection of players to drop the standards.”

The coach stressed that every member of the squad must remain prepared, regardless of their playing time. “We keep speaking with the ones that are not playing, just to get them ready, because anything can happen at any time,” he said.

“You must be in touch with everybody in the team, to make sure that at any stage in the course of the competition that they have to come in, they are ready, not just physically, but mentally and psychologically, so that you can get the best out of them. That we have been doing, and we know in the course of this competition, they will all have the opportunity to also showcase what they can also do for the team.”

Gift Monday’s display against Egypt has also strengthened Madugu’s attacking options ahead of Sunday’s quarter-final against Cameroon. Asisat Oshoala, Uchenna Kanu, Joy Omewa, Esther Okoronkwo, Chinwendu Ihezuo and Folashade Ijamilusi are among the forwards competing for places.

Madugu admitted that the quality within the squad has made his selection decisions more difficult. “Having good players in the team is a good headache,” he said.

“But it’s not easy for us as coaches when you have a lot of good players. When you come to team selection, you have to go into a lot of details in trying to determine who does what. With the current crop of players that we have, we have to battle sometimes, argue, discuss, look at a lot of things before we finally decide on who comes in to play.”