Newell’s Old Boys React To Death Of Lionel Messi’s Father, Jorge Messi

Jorge Messi, the father of Argentina captain Lionel Messi, has died at the age of 68, according to multiple Argentine media reports.

Messi had been battling health problems for some time and had been receiving medical treatment in Rosario, where he died.

The news comes after Lionel Messi gave an emotional reaction following Argentina’s World Cup match against Algeria in June. The Inter Miami forward broke down after scoring and later explained: “Why was I crying? It had absolutely nothing to do with football. I have had a few difficult days.”

His comments led to widespread speculation about his father’s condition, although details surrounding Jorge Messi’s health remained private.

The Messi family subsequently released a statement asking for respect and discretion.

“The Messi family wishes to inform you that Jorge Messi is currently dealing with health problems. He is currently under medical supervision and is recovering well,” the statement began.

“Given the reports, rumours and speculation that have been circulating in recent hours, the family wishes to express its deep concern about the lack of sensitivity, respect and discretion with which some people have treated a strictly private family matter.”

It added: “We sincerely appreciate the expressions of affection, respect and concern we have received and ask that the privacy, confidentiality and personal space of Jorge – and that of his entire family, be respected throughout this process.”

Lionel Messi also missed the MLS All-Star Game at the end of July, with reports suggesting he had travelled to Argentina to be with his father. He returned to action for Inter Miami a few days later.

Jorge Messi’s death was officially mourned by Newell’s Old Boys earlier today, August 8. The Rosario club described him as a devoted supporter and praised his influence on his son’s remarkable career.

“Newell’s Old Boys Athletic Club deeply mourns Jorge Messi, who passed away in Rosario at the age of 68, with immense sadness,” the Argentine club wrote.

The club added that Jorge was “the pillar of the greatest player in history”, supporting his son with “vision, rigour, and care”.

“His continuous companionship and behind-the-scenes leadership were crucial in supporting Messi every step of the way, from his beginnings in Malvinas to reaching the highest honors in world football.”

“Thank you for teaching him to love these colours.”

Newell’s also extended its condolences to Jorge’s wife, Celia Cuccittini, Lionel, Rodrygo, Matías and María Sol, alongside other relatives and close friends.

Jorge played a significant role in Lionel Messi’s journey from Rosario to the summit of world football.

Lionel joined Newell’s Old Boys’ youth academy at the age of six before moving to Barcelona’s youth system as a youngster. Jorge accompanied his son during the early months of the move to Spain, while the rest of the family remained in Rosario.

At a time of uncertainty and major change, he provided crucial support as the young Messi adapted to life in Barcelona.

As his son’s career developed, Jorge became increasingly involved in the business side of his professional life. He served as one of Messi’s representatives and was involved in major decisions throughout the footballer’s career.

Despite maintaining a relatively low profile, Jorge remained a constant presence behind the scenes as Messi progressed from a promising youngster in Rosario to one of football’s most decorated players.