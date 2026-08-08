Lionel Messi Loses Father At 68

Jorge Messi, father and longtime representative of Argentina captain Lionel Messi, has died at the age of 68.

The death was reported on Saturday by Spanish newspaper MARCA, citing Argentine media outlet Infobae.

Jorge reportedly died at about 10pm on Friday at a medical facility in Rosario, Argentina, following a prolonged illness.

He was married to Celia Cuccittini and had four children – Lionel, Rodrigo, Matias and Maria Sol.

Beyond being the father of one of football’s greatest players, Jorge played a central role in the development and management of Lionel Messi’s career from childhood.

Jorge was particularly instrumental in helping his son obtain treatment after the young footballer was diagnosed with a growth-related medical condition.

When efforts to secure the required treatment in Argentina proved difficult, he helped facilitate Messi’s move to Barcelona at the age of 13.

Jorge remained with his son in Spain during the challenging early period of the youngster’s European career, while other members of the family stayed in Rosario.

Messi later recalled the sacrifices his father made during those years.

“My old man was always by my side. We lived through many bad moments,” Messi said in a 2007 interview.

Recalling a particularly difficult period, the football star said his father gave him the option of returning to Argentina.

“My old man asked me, what do you want to do, do you want to continue or shall we go back? I wanted to continue and he stayed with me,” he said.

The decision eventually proved pivotal as Messi progressed through Barcelona’s academy before establishing himself as one of the most successful footballers in history.

As Messi’s profile grew, Jorge became increasingly involved in managing his son’s business and professional affairs.

He represented the footballer during major negotiations and commercial agreements while generally maintaining a low public profile.

Despite his considerable influence behind the scenes, Jorge rarely granted interviews.

In one of his public reflections on his son’s career, he recalled the difficult moments the family had endured together and praised Lionel for his character beyond football.

He told his son that the challenges they overcame had strengthened the family, describing him not only as an outstanding footballer but also as “an excellent person.”

Concerns about Jorge’s health became public during the 2026 World Cup after Messi appeared emotional following Argentina’s opening match.

After scoring a hat-trick, the Argentina captain explained that his emotions were connected to personal circumstances rather than football.

“It is for a reason completely unrelated to sport. I had some difficult, complicated days,” Messi said.

Asked subsequently about the situation, he added, “The truth is, more than anything, because of the family.”

The Messi family later disclosed that Jorge was under medical supervision and was recovering at the time.

Jorge trained as a chemical technician and began working for Argentine steel company Acindar in the 1980s, eventually rising to a managerial position.

He also played football during his youth, featuring as a midfielder in Newell’s Old Boys’ youth system before abandoning the sport after being called up for military service.