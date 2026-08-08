‘₦50 To ₦60 Billion Lying Down In Abuja Houses’ – Senator Kalu Urges Tinubu To Pardon Looters

Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to create a window for individuals who allegedly stole public funds while in office to voluntarily return the money without facing prosecution.

Naija News reports that Kanu made this known while featuring on News Central TV’s 60 Minutes With Mr Kay.

The former governor of Abia State said Tinubu should give former Nigerian leaders accused of looting public funds two years to return their loot in exchange for amnesty.

Kalu further claimed that there are billions of Naira lying in many houses in Abuja, stressing that such returned funds would help boost the Nigerian economy.

He argued that money allegedly kept by former public officials in private residences was not contributing to the economy because it remained outside the formal banking system.

He said, “President Tinubu should give people pardon, because between the houses in Abuja, if you search all the houses, you might have over 50, 60 billion lying down there.

“People who keep money in their houses, and it’s not right; it’s not the right thing to do. It’s not in the banking system. It’s not in the banking system that could have helped this economy to grow.

“So I would like President Tinubu to give a window of two years and say, no matter from 1960, no matter where you keep the money, return it to Nigeria, nobody will touch you. You are pardoned.

“So let people repatriate this money and use it for the benefit of this economy.”