Former US President, Biden’s Cancer Spreads To His Bones

Former United States President Joe Biden is facing a worsening health condition as his son, Hunter Biden, has disclosed that the cancer affecting the former president has spread to his bones.

Naija News reports that Hunter made the disclosure during an interview with the BBC while speaking about his father’s ongoing battle with the disease and the impact it has had on the family.

According to Hunter, Biden’s condition has become painful and difficult to watch as the illness continues to affect his health.

He said the cancer has moved beyond its original location and spread to his bones and other parts of his body.

Hunter, who is Biden’s only surviving son, said the situation had been difficult for the family, particularly because of the pain and weakness associated with the disease.

He also spoke warmly about his father’s role in the family, describing him as a devoted father, husband and grandfather who remains at the centre of the family despite his health challenges.

Hunter said: “I wish he would complain more, because it’s not good, the cancer has spread and further. It’s very painful… very debilitating. Cancer is really hard. It’s really sad to watch. My dad is, to this day, the centre of our family. He’s the best father, the best husband, the best grandfather.”

Biden first disclosed his cancer diagnosis in May 2025, about four months after leaving office.

He was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

The former president later said he was responding well to treatment and thanked people who had continued to pray for him and offer their support during his illness.

Biden had earlier maintained an optimistic view of his treatment, saying his doctors expected the medication to help control the disease.

He also indicated that his treatment involved taking specific medication over a period of several weeks.