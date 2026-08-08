‘EFCC Cannot Freeze Govt Account Based On Fear Of Waste’ – Sam Amadi

The Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, Sam Amadi, has faulted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the freezing of Osun State Government’s account, arguing that the anti-graft agency cannot restrict a state’s funds merely on suspicion that they may be mismanaged.

Naija News reports that Amadi stated this on Friday during an appearance on Arise Television’s Prime Time, where he reacted to the controversy surrounding the EFCC’s action against the Osun State Government.

He maintained that a state government had the constitutional responsibility to spend public funds, adding that officials could subsequently be investigated and prosecuted if evidence of wrongdoing emerged.

Amadi said, “The EFCC cannot freeze a state government account simply on the fear of squandering or waste. The government has a right to spend its funds.

“Even if there is an allegation of dissipation, officials can still be prosecuted afterwards if any wrongdoing is established.”

The public affairs analyst also raised concerns about the timing of the EFCC’s action, alleging that it appeared to fit into a political strategy by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) against Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

He, however, acknowledged the professional credentials of the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, saying his handling of the controversy would test the commission’s ability to resist political influence.

Amadi further stated, “I have met the EFCC Chairman and had conversations with him, and I consider him an innovative person who is committed to fighting corruption.

“For me, this is his first real test, and he must show that he can withstand political pressure.”

Amadi alleged that the development gave the impression that the ruling party was attempting to use the anti-graft commission to put pressure on the Osun governor.

“It clearly appeared to be an APC strategy to close in on the Osun State governor,” he claimed.

The EFCC has maintained that its action was connected to an ongoing investigation into alleged financial irregularities and was not politically motivated.