DSS Arrests Three More Suspects Over Nasarawa Varsity Dean’s Abduction

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested three more suspects in connection with the abduction of the Dean of Agriculture at Nasarawa State University, Prof. Samuel Avengbe Okunsebor.

Naija News understands that the latest arrests bring to five the number of suspects reportedly taken into custody over the kidnapping of the university lecturer.

Okunsebor was abducted by gunmen in the early hours of July 15, 2026, at Mile Uku, a community located between Lafia and Nasarawa-Eggon local government areas of Nasarawa State.

He was rescued by DSS operatives two days later, during an operation in which two suspects, including a woman, were arrested.

A security source said the three additional suspects were apprehended on Friday night at a local brothel around Mararraban Akunza along the Lafia-Makurdi highway.

The suspects were identified as 25-year-old Yakubu Abubakar, also known as Black or Starboy; 37-year-old Usman Abubakar Mairiga; and 27-year-old Sale Babauro Abubakar.

According to the source, the operation followed intelligence gathered during investigations into the kidnapping.

Speaking to The Nation, the source added that the three suspects were being held at the DSS Nasarawa State Command for further investigation.

Their detention, according to the source, followed the procurement of a valid detention warrant from a magistrate’s court.

The DSS had earlier arrested two suspected members of the gang during the operation that led to Okunsebor’s rescue.