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Dele Momodu Warns Gov. Adeleke Of Alleged Plot To Rig Osun Election

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Veteran Journalist, Dele Momodu
Veteran Journalist, Dele Momodu

Key Takeaways

  • Veteran journalist and publisher, Dele Momodu, warned Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, that the APC plans to manipulate the August 15, 2026, governorship election.
  • Momodu alleged INEC, which he claimed is under President Bola Tinubu’s control, cannot deliver a free poll, and called the Osun vote a test run for 2027.
  • He claimed APC foot-soldiers were told to “grab Osun by any means necessary,” urged Adeleke to rely on God, and praised his work in office.

Veteran journalist and publisher, Dele Momodu, has warned Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, of an alleged plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to manipulate the August 15, 2026, governorship election in the state.

Momodu, in a message on 𝕏, addressed to Adeleke, described as his “Twin Brother,” alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), under the control of President Bola Tinubu, could not be trusted to conduct a free, fair and credible election.

He alleged that the APC-led Federal Government was planning to use the Osun election as a test run for the 2027 presidential election.

“Let no one deceive you that INEC, under the complete control of PRESIDENT BOLA TINUBU will organize free, fair and credible ELECTION in OSUN State next week, AUGUST 15, 2026.

“The ruling APC government is determined to use your election as the dress rehearsal for their nefarious preparation for the Presidential election in January 2027,” Momodu said.

Momodu further alleged that members of the APC had been instructed to secure victory in Osun State “by any means necessary”, warning that such an approach could have serious consequences.

He said, “We have a lot of friends in APC, and we’ve been warned to expect any eventuality. The instruction to their foot-soldiers is simple: grab Osun by any means necessary and deal with the resultant volcano thereafter.”

The publisher urged Adeleke to remain steadfast and rely on God as the election approaches, while commending the governor for his achievements in office.

“Pls, hold on tightly to GOD as you’ve always been. We are proud of the uncommon work you’ve done, and doing,” he said.

Momodu also challenged the APC to campaign on its past record, adding, “Let them campaign with the work they did in the past… Little or nothing to show.”

Naija News reports that the Osun governorship election is scheduled for August 15, 2026, with Adeleke seeking re-election.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
Contact: [email protected]

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