Barcelona, Real Madrid, Argentine FA Mourn Lionel Messi’s Father, Jorge Messi

Barcelona, Real Madrid and the Argentine Football Association have joined the football world in mourning the death of Jorge Messi, father and long-time representative of Lionel Messi.

Naija News reports that Jorge Messi died aged 68 in the early hours of today, August 8, in his hometown of Rosario, Argentina, following a long illness.

Following Jorge’s demise, Real Madrid issued a statement expressing their condolences to the Messi family.

“Real Madrid, its president and board of directors deeply mourn the passing of Jorge Messi, father of Messi,” the club’s statement reads.

“Our club extends our condolences to Leo, his family and all his relatives and friends. May the deceased rest in peace.”

Barcelona also paid tribute to Jorge, while acknowledging his role in Lionel Messi’s remarkable career and his close relationship with the club.

“The President and Board of Directors of FC Barcelona express their deepest condolences on the passing of Jorge Messi, father of Lionel Messi, and extend their sympathies to the Messi family on behalf of the entire Barcelona family,” the club said.

“FC Barcelona thanks Jorge Messi for his unwavering support and dedication to the club, and for entrusting us with the formative years and greatest moments of his son Leo’s football career.

“May he rest in peace.”

Jorge had served as Lionel’s agent since the Argentina captain was 14 and played a central role in his son’s rise from Rosario to the summit of world football.

Lionel joined Newell’s Old Boys at the age of seven before moving to Spain with his father in 2001 after Barcelona signed him as a 13-year-old.

While the rest of the family later returned to Rosario, Jorge remained in Barcelona with his son as Lionel developed through the club’s academy.

Newell’s Old Boys, the club supported by Jorge, also remembered his influence on Lionel’s career.

“Jorge was the pillar and the person who supported with vision, rigor and affection the career of the greatest player of all time alongside his wife, Celia Cuccittini,” the club posted on 𝕏.

“His constant companionship and behind-the-scenes leadership were essential in backing every step of Lionel, from his beginnings at Malvinas [youth academy] to the pinnacle of world football glory.

“Thank you for teaching him to love these colours.”

The Argentine Football Association also expressed its grief over the death of Jorge, describing Lionel as its captain and emblem.

The association said it “deeply mourns with sadness and sorrow the passing of Jorge Messi, father of our captain and emblem, Lionel Messi”.

It added: “From here, we stand in solidarity with the entire family during this difficult time and send the most heartfelt, warm and affectionate embrace.”

Jorge’s influence extended far beyond his role as an agent. He remained closely involved in Lionel’s career as the forward went on to win eight Ballon d’Or awards, four Champions League titles and 10 La Liga crowns with Barcelona.

He was also in Qatar in 2022 when Lionel finally led Argentina to World Cup glory, completing one of the most celebrated careers in football history.

Jorge’s death comes after previous speculation over his health during the World Cup. The Messi family had confirmed at the time that he was dealing with a “health-related situation” but did not disclose further details.

The family had also faced distress earlier when an Argentine television presenter falsely reported that Jorge had died during Argentina’s opening match at this summer’s World Cup. The presenter later resigned.

Jorge is survived by his wife, Celia, and their children Lionel, Rodrigo, Matias and Maria Sol.