‘APC Primary Was Rigged’ – Buhari’s Ex-Aide Alleges

The National Director of Media Monitoring and Rapid Response of the City Boy Movement, Bashir Ahmad, has denied claims that he secured only 16 votes during the 2022 All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives primary election.

The controversy resurfaced on Thursday after Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, mocked Ahmad in a viral social media post, claiming that the former presidential aide polled 16 votes during the exercise.

Reacting in a post on his official 𝕏 account on Friday, Ahmad rejected the figure and argued that no credible primary election took place.

“I feel it is important to say this unequivocally that it is simply not true that I got 16 votes,” he said.

Ahmad alleged that the process that produced the party’s candidate was compromised, insisting that the figures being circulated did not reflect a legitimate election.

He further stated, “The reality is that there was no credible primary election in the first place. “If there had been, I am very confident I would have been the winner.”

He claimed that there was evidence to support his allegation that the process was manipulated.

“There is verifiable evidence of how the process was rigged, including videos and other materials that support my claim,” Ahmad said.

He did not, however, publish the materials alongside his latest statement.

The APC chieftain urged Davido and others circulating the 16-vote claim to stop presenting the figure as the outcome of a credible primary.

“Therefore, any figures being circulated by Davido, his supporters or anyone else from that purported exercise are misleading and do not reflect a transparent, legitimate or credible primary election,” he said.

Ahmad added that he would provide further details about the disputed exercise at a later date.

“The full story will be told at the appropriate time,” he stated.