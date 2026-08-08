2027: Gov. Bala Mohammed May Work With NDC Or Tinubu – Buba Galadima

A chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Buba Galadima, has disclosed that Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, might work with the party or President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Galadima, speaking at the inauguration of the NDC reconciliation committee, Galadima said Bala Mohammed is sitting on the political fence.

According to Galadima, Governor Mohammed does not want to join the NDC because he was advised not to move to a party with a strong presidential candidate.

He said, “President Tinubu has 34 and a half governors. The only governor that is not with him is Seyi Makinde of Oyo State. Alex Otti of Abia State is there. Forget about that.

“The half is Governor Bala Mohammed. We met with him until 3am, and he was supposed to defect the next day, but he called us in the morning saying he has changed his mind because he was advised not to move to a party with a strong presidential candidate.

“Bala Mohammed is on the fence. He may work with us, or he may work with President Tinubu.”

In other news, Mohammed recently appointed four new commissioners less than a year before the end of his administration, charging them to discharge their duties with integrity, transparency and accountability.

The appointments come after some members of the State Executive Council left the cabinet to pursue political ambitions ahead of the 2027 general elections, while two commissioners were removed and others resigned voluntarily.

The newly appointed commissioners are Madaki Ahmad Gololo, Bashir Yau, Bashir Adamu Rishi and Baraya Ibrahim.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony, Mohammed explained that the appointments were made to ensure that local government areas affected by the vacancies remained represented in the State Executive Council.

He, however, stressed that the appointments were not solely based on representation.