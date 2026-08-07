Transfer Updates: Zirkzee, Kauã Elias, Mbaye, Enzo Fernández, Rodri, Others

Liverpool have ruled out a transfer move for Tottenham defender Djed Spence despite their defensive injury problems. The Mirror reports the Reds have no plans to pursue the 25-year-old England full-back this summer.

Juventus are hoping to sign Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee on loan. La Gazzetta dello Sport claims the Serie A giants want a transfer deal for the 25-year-old Dutch forward without including an obligation to buy.

Arsenal and Manchester United continue to monitor Shakhtar Donetsk striker Kauã Elias. The Sun reports scouts from both clubs watched the 20-year-old Brazilian score a hat-trick in a pre-season friendly, with AC Milan and Porto also keeping tabs on the highly rated forward.

Liverpool have stepped up their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain youngster Ibrahim Mbaye. Teamtalk reports the Reds have intensified transfer talks with the representatives of the 18-year-old Senegal winger after he informed the French champions of his desire to leave.

Transfer talks between West Ham United and Tottenham over Manor Solomon have stalled. The Athletic reports the clubs remain apart on the structure of bonus payments, with the Hammers unwilling to meet Spurs’ demands if they return to the Premier League.

Ipswich Town and Everton are among the clubs interested in free agent Krépin Diatta. Foot Mercato reports the 27-year-old Senegal international is attracting interest after leaving Monaco at the end of his contract.

Ipswich are also closing in on Fulham midfielder Saša Lukić. Sky Sports says negotiations are at an advanced stage for the permanent signing of the Serbia international.

Galatasaray have added Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli to their transfer shortlist. Gianluca Di Marzio reports the Turkish champions are considering a move for the Brazil international.

Sunderland are leading the transfer race to sign Sporting Lisbon winger Geny Catamo. Teamtalk claims Aston Villa, Brentford and Everton are also monitoring the 25-year-old Mozambique international.

Manchester City have identified Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández as their preferred replacement for Rodri. Gianluca Di Marzio reports new manager Enzo Maresca wants to reunite with the Argentina international, although Chelsea are expected to demand more than £100m.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have been linked with Arsenal midfielder Martín Zubimendi. Mundo Deportivo reports manager Xabi Alonso is keen on the Spain international, although Arsenal are reluctant to sell despite strengthening their midfield with Bruno Guimarães.

Napoli are also interested in Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus. Globo reports the Brazilian could leave the Emirates before the transfer window closes, with a valuation of around €20m.

Trabzonspor are hoping to reunite Mohamed Salah with his former Liverpool teammate Darwin Núñez. iNews reports the Turkish club are interested in signing the Uruguay striker, although Tottenham are also monitoring the 27-year-old.

Galatasaray have opened talks with AC Milan over Rafael Leão. Sacha Tavolieri reports negotiations are under way for a deal worth around €60m after the Portugal international made it clear he is ready for a new challenge.

Real Madrid have completed the signing of winger Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig. ESPN reports the Spanish giants will pay an initial €125m, with the overall package potentially rising through performance-related bonuses.

Leeds United have completed the signing of goalkeeper James Trafford from Manchester City in a deal worth up to £45m.

Barcelona have taken the lead in the transfer race to sign Rodri after the Spain midfielder reportedly gave the Catalan club permission to begin negotiations with Manchester City. ESPN reports Real Madrid remain interested but have fallen behind their rivals in the chase for the Ballon d’Or winner.

Elsewhere, former Mexico international Hirving “Chucky” Lozano is close to joining LA Galaxy on loan from San Diego FC. ESPN reports the deal includes an option to make the move permanent next season.