Tinubu Mourns Death Of Former Minister, Kemi Adeosun’s Husband

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, over the loss of her husband, Anthony Adeniyi Adeosun, who died in Lagos at the age of 62.

Naija News earlier reported that the Adeosun family announced his death in a statement issued on Thursday, saying he passed away on August 5 after a life devoted to God, his family and service to others.

The statement, signed by Reverend C. A. Adeosun on behalf of the family, said the announcement was made “with profound sorrow, yet in total submission to the will of Almighty God.”

The family described the deceased as a distinguished businessman and committed Christian whose life was marked by integrity, generosity and steadfast faith.

According to the statement, Adeosun earned the admiration of those who knew him through his devotion to God, hard work and commitment to his family and community.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu said the outpouring of testimonies on the life and good works of Mr Adeosun, particularly his dedication to supporting the less privileged, described him as a devout Christian whose commitment to charitable causes had touched many lives.

President Tinubu also prayed that God would grant the former minister and the Adeosun family strength and comfort during this difficult period, and grant the deceased eternal rest.

The statement added, “The President condoles with the Adeosun family, friends and business associates over the loss, urging comfort in the legacies of steadfast faith, community service and charity that the devout Christian left behind.”