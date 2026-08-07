“We Miss Our Father” – Tinubu Hosts Tijaniyya Supreme Council After Death Of Sheikh Bauchi

President Bola Tinubu hosted a delegation of the Supreme Council of Tijaniyya worldwide at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

According to a statement on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, the delegation visited Tinubu to console him over the death of the former leader of the Tijaniyya Islamic organisation in Nigeria, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi.

According to Dare, the delegation included members of the council from Algeria, Nigeria and Senegal and also included members of the Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi Foundation led by Khalifa-Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi.

The Khalifa of Tijaniyya from Algeria, Sheikh Ali Bin Arabi, delivered the condolence message to President Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

Sheikh Ali Bin Arabi, who acknowledged the relationship as well as social and economic similarities between Nigeria and Algeria, said, “We will continue to pray for the sustenance of the spiritual relationship between Nigeria and Algeria.”

The statement added that he prayed for “peace and love in Nigeria, physical and spiritual health” of President Tinubu.

In his response, President Tinubu thanked the delegation for the condolence visit.

He said: “We miss our father, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi. He was a beloved father and a great leader.”

President Tinubu commended the Tijaniyya Movement for its spiritual activities.

“I respect you for what you are doing for Islam across Africa and the whole world. May God continue to guide you,” he added.

Naija News recalls that Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi passed away on November 26, 2025, at 98.