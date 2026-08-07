Rivers Groups Fault Fubara’s Five-Member Cabinet, Demand Fresh Appointments

Several months after political actors in Rivers State announced an end to the crisis that disrupted governance, Governor Siminalayi Fubara is still administering the state with only five commissioners.

The commissioners were among nine nominees submitted by the governor to the Martin Amaewhule-led House of Assembly and screened on March 9, 2026.

Four of the nominees, including a professor and a lawyer, were rejected by the lawmakers over alleged poor performance and petitions submitted against one of them.

The five successful nominees were subsequently sworn in and assigned portfolios, but several key ministries remain without substantive political heads.

The affected ministries include Health, Justice, Environment, Works, Sports, and Information and Communications.

The development means that the state has neither a substantive Attorney-General nor an official government spokesperson nearly five months after the dissolution of the previous cabinet.

Permanent secretaries, including some serving in acting capacities, have continued to oversee the affected ministries. Fubara also inaugurated 13 new permanent secretaries last week.

Cabinet Dissolved After Reconciliation

Fubara dissolved the State Executive Council (SEC) and removed his special advisers on February 12, 2026, as part of the reconciliation agreement reached with his predecessor and political ally, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The dissolution was followed by the submission of nine commissioner-nominees to the Assembly, but only five secured legislative approval.

Concerns over the incomplete cabinet have intensified since the governor presented the 2026 Appropriation Bill to the House on July 10.

Stakeholders argued that the absence of commissioners in key ministries could weaken budget defence, policy coordination and the implementation of government programmes.

‘Peace Without Governance An Illusion’

The South-South Youths Initiative (SSYI) said the declaration of peace in the state had yet to translate into a fully functional government.

According to Punch, its National President, Saviour Imeabe, welcomed the reconciliation but described the continued operation of the government with five commissioners as unacceptable.

He said, “The South-South Youths Initiative has watched with keen interest the recent declarations by all political parties and stakeholders that there is peace in Rivers State.

“While we welcome this claim and pray that it is genuine and lasting, we are concerned that governance in the state is still being run with only five commissioners.”

Imeabe questioned how the commissioners would effectively supervise the state’s ministries, departments and agencies and implement programmes across the 23 local government areas.

He asked, “Peace that does not translate into functional government is peace in name only. Who will implement the 2026 Budget?

“With the budget process underway, it is unrealistic to expect five commissioners to supervise MDAs, drive policy and ensure effective implementation across 23 LGAs.

“A full cabinet is required for accountability, sectoral oversight and timely delivery of projects to the people.”

Imeabe called on the state House of Assembly to promptly consider qualified commissioner-nominees presented by the governor.

He said delays in constituting the full cabinet could send contradictory signals to residents and prospective investors.

He said, “Delaying the confirmation process while claiming peace sends mixed signals to Rivers people and investors.

“Critical sectors like Health, Education, Works, Agriculture, Youth and Women Affairs need political leadership and direction.

“Relying on a skeletal cabinet puts unnecessary burden on the governor and civil servants and slows down service delivery.”

The youth leader urged political stakeholders to demonstrate their commitment to reconciliation by strengthening institutions and improving governance.

He added, “Let us not celebrate peace on the pages of newspapers while governance suffers in practice.

“A full cabinet is not a luxury. It is a constitutional and administrative necessity.”

CLO Raises Budget Concerns

The Rivers State branch of the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) also expressed concern over the continued operation of a skeletal cabinet despite the resolution of the political dispute.

The branch spokesman, Emmanuel Obe, said the political crisis could no longer be cited as justification for the delay in appointing more commissioners.

He said, “The Civil Liberties Organisation, Rivers State Branch, is concerned about the continued skeletal composition of the Rivers State Executive Council despite the resolution of the political crisis that had previously affected governance in the state.

“While it was understandable that the crisis disrupted the appointment of commissioners, that justification no longer holds.”

Obe noted that Fubara had publicly announced his return to his political family, while the executive and legislative arms appeared to have resumed a harmonious working relationship.

“There is therefore no apparent reason for the delay in filling the vacant positions in the State Executive Council,” he said.

According to him, the absence of substantive heads in the ministries of Justice, Health, Agriculture, Environment, Works, and Information and Communications raised legitimate questions about effective policy formulation and service delivery.

The CLO said the situation was particularly troubling because the House of Assembly was considering the state’s 2026 budget.

Obe said commissioners were traditionally required to appear before lawmakers to defend the proposals of their respective ministries.

He said, “Their absence does not strengthen the budget process or promote accountability.

“The CLO therefore calls on Governor Siminalayi Fubara to forward the names of commissioner-nominees to the Rivers State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation without further delay.”

He added that the resolution of the political crisis should allow the government to concentrate fully on development and the delivery of democratic dividends.

He stated, “Rivers State deserves a fully constituted executive council capable of providing effective leadership and driving the development agenda of the government.

“The political crisis has been resolved, and reconciliation has taken place. The focus should now shift completely to governance.”

Peace Group Demands Functional Government

The Rivers Peace Initiative also praised the improved relationship between the executive and legislature but said reconciliation must produce better governance.

Its convener, Obinna Ebogidi, said the prompt constitution of a complete cabinet would demonstrate the sincerity of all parties involved in the peace process.

He said, “The resumption of legislative activities by the Rivers State House of Assembly and the improved working relationship between the executive and legislature are positive developments that every well-meaning Rivers person should welcome.

“However, reconciliation should not become an end in itself. The real test of reconciliation is whether it translates into more effective governance and better outcomes for the people.”

Ebogidi said strategic ministries such as Information, Sports and Youth Development should not remain without substantive commissioners indefinitely.

“The governor should, in the interest of governance, forward fresh nominees to the House, while the Assembly should continue to discharge its constitutional responsibility with fairness, diligence and dispatch,” he added.

He maintained that Rivers residents expected more than a political truce from their leaders.

“At the end of the day, what Rivers people desire is not merely political peace, but a government that is fully constituted, functional and focused on delivering tangible results,” Ebogidi said.