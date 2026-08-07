‘We Slept In The Rain, Wore One Cloth For Six Months’ – Rescued Woro Abductee Recounts Ordeal

One of the 145 victims rescued from Woro in Kwara State and handed over to the Niger State Government, Fatima Mohammed, has opened up about the terrible conditions she and others suffered during six months in the hands of terrorists, Naija News reports.

Recalling her ordeal after regaining her freedom, Fatima revealed that they spent six months and two weeks in captivity, enduring severe hunger, harsh weather, and a complete lack of basic human necessities.

“I am very excited because I am going to be reunited with my family again,” she said with deep relief.

According to her, the abductees were denied freedom and forced to sleep outdoors under the elements, no matter how bad the weather got.

“There were no rooms to sleep in. We slept in the open, even when it was raining. We did not have clothes to change. Whenever our clothes got soaked by the rain, they dried on our bodies because we had nothing else to wear,” she recalled.

She added that food was severely rationed, leaving the captives to struggle through constant hunger alongside other dehumanising conditions.

Sharing his own terrifying experience, 17-year-old Isyaka Ahmed revealed that he narrowly escaped death after attempting to run away from the terrorists’ camp.

He stated that biting hunger and physical exhaustion were the hardest parts of their captivity, noting that some young boys are still trapped with the criminals.

“They threatened to kill me when I tried to escape,” Isyaka said, though he quickly expressed immense joy at finally returning home to his family.

Taking over the rescued citizens on behalf of the Niger State Governor, the Emir of Borgu, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Dantoro, described the emotional homecoming as a monumental moment of joy for the entire emirate.

“Today is like a Sallah day in our kingdom,” Daily Trust quoted the traditional ruler as declaring, while expressing profound gratitude to the federal authorities and security agencies for securing the safe return of the captives.