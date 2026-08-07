Police Rescue Four Kidnap Victims On Lagos-Benin Expressway

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have rescued four victims abducted by suspected kidnappers along the Lagos-Benin Expressway.

The victims were rescued following a joint operation involving the police, members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, local hunters and other security agencies.

The command spokesperson, Eno Ikoedem, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, August 7, 2026, Naija News reports.

Ikoedem said the police received information that about three armed men dressed in vigilante uniforms had blocked the Ugbokun axis of the Lagos-Benin Expressway.

According to her, the suspects used logs of wood and leaves to block the road before attacking motorists and abducting some of the occupants.

She said the incident prompted the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Okada Division to immediately mobilise a joint security team to the area.

“The DPO, Okada Division, immediately mobilised a combined team of police operatives including vigilante, local hunters and other security partners to the scene,” she said.

Ikoedem said the security operatives immediately began an aggressive search of the surrounding bushes in an effort to locate the victims and apprehend the kidnappers.

She added that the operation was supported by drone technology, which helped the security team to search the difficult terrain.

According to her, the sustained pressure mounted by the security operatives forced the kidnappers to abandon their victims and flee into the surrounding bush.

She said the victims were subsequently rescued by the joint team.

The police spokesperson identified the rescued victims as Muritala Babatunde, Bello Aminat, Otor Prince and Yeiyah Gift.

She said all four victims had been reunited with their families after being rescued.

Ikoedem assured residents and motorists that the police and other security agencies would continue efforts to protect travellers along the busy expressway.

The command said the operation was not over, as security operatives were still working to track down the fleeing suspects.

Ikoedem disclosed that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the kidnappers and ensure that they faced justice.

She urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly provide useful information to security agencies that could assist in preventing similar attacks and apprehending criminal elements.