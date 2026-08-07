PFIPC Scandal: Atiku Demands Names Of Alleged Government Collaborators

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has demanded the identities of government officials allegedly linked to the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) scandal, saying the interim report of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) raised more questions than it answered.

Naija News reports that Atiku, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, argued that the Presidency could not present the ICPC report as a complete exoneration when it reportedly identified negligence and possible connivance within government institutions.

He said the alleged activities surrounding the PFIPC were too extensive to be attributed solely to one individual without explaining how government facilities and processes were accessed.

“If there was connivance, who connived? If public officers were negligent, who are they? Who granted access to government offices? Who recognised this supposed Director-General? Who enabled him to operate within the machinery of government?” Atiku asked.

The former Vice President said the reported findings showed that the central figure in the controversy, Adeniyi Adeyemi, allegedly forged a presidential appointment letter and operated a fictitious federal agency.

He noted that investigators also alleged that offices and instruments linked to the former Presidential Economic Advisory Council were used, bank accounts were opened with forged documents, and two additional fictitious agencies were created.

Atiku said such allegations made it necessary to establish the identities and roles of any public officials who might have facilitated the operation.

He said, “A fake agency does not walk into government offices by itself. A forged appointment letter does not validate itself. Bank accounts do not open themselves.

“Behind every door that opened, every process that was bypassed and every official instrument that was accessed was a human being. Name them.”

Atiku accused the interim report of withholding the identities of officials allegedly connected to the operation.

He claimed, “What the ICPC Interim Report has done, in the main, is to shield the identities of shadow operatives within the Presidency who allegedly connived to enable the fraud.

“Their identities should be made public, and their roles fully explained. Nigerians deserve to know who did what, who authorised what, and who opened the doors that made this possible.”

He argued that an interim report should not be treated as a final declaration clearing government institutions while investigations into alleged collaborators and related bank accounts remained ongoing.

Atiku Seeks Televised National Assembly Hearing

The ADC presidential candidate also called for an open National Assembly investigation into the controversy, saying Adeyemi should be allowed to testify publicly if he was willing to do so.

Atiku said, “The Presidency now has nowhere left to hide. If Mr Adeyemi is prepared to appear publicly, testify under oath and answer questions before Nigerians, then let him be heard.

“The National Assembly should immediately institute an open, live-broadcast public hearing into this scandal.”

He added, “If the Villa is truly clean, it should be the first to welcome live television coverage. Let Nigerians watch, unedited, as the witnesses testify and the evidence is presented under oath. What is the Presidency afraid of?”

Atiku demanded the publication of the complete ICPC report and the names of public officers found culpable of negligence or misconduct.

He maintained that only a transparent investigation could dispel suspicions that politically exposed persons or senior government officials were being protected.

Atiku added, “Transparency cannot stop where the trail enters the corridors of power. The Presidency cannot investigate itself into innocence.

“Open the investigation. Put the witnesses under oath. Switch on the cameras. Let Nigerians hear the truth for themselves.”