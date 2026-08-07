Osun: You Use Corruption And Independent Agencies To Harass Your Opponents – Kenneth Okonkwo Blasts Tinubu

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kenneth Okonkwo, has claimed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission are not independent under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Naija News reports that Okonkwo stated this in a post on 𝕏 while reacting to Tinubu’s order to the EFCC to unfreeze the bank accounts of Osun State.

The ADC chieftain argued that the directive has exposed Tinubu’s government as a serial abuser of Nigeria’s corruption and independent agencies.

The constitutional lawyer said the president’s order is legally untenable but morally understandable.

He wrote: “Even though the order from President Tinubu to the EFCC to unfreeze the Osun State account might seem morally reasonable, it is not legally correct.

“The directive has shown the world what every Nigerian already knows, that Tinubu is someone who repeatedly uses corruption and independent agencies to unfairly target and harass his political opponents.

“His admission that he didn’t know about the EFCC action supports Cardinal Onaiyekan’s view that the people close to Tinubu are showing a false positive image of the country’s situation.

“The Bishops went to him to help him understand how things really are. Now Tinubu should thank the Bishops and scold his helpers. Tinubu said INEC is neutral, told ICPC to look into Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi, and today told EFCC to unfreeze an account they had frozen.

“These show that none of our federal institutions is independent under Tinubu. Eternal vigilance is the only way to stop Tinubu from interfering in the actions of the “independent” institutions.

“Rule of law is castrated under Tinubu. In 2027, Nigeria should experience a significant change.”