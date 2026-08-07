Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 7th August, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 7th August, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to lift the order freezing the account of the Osun State government.

Naija News reports that the President, in a statement on Thursday, said he feels personally embarrassed by the action of the EFCC in freezing the Osun State government account.

Tinubu argued that the timing of the action by the anti-graft agency raises several questions.

President Tinubu reiterated that he remains committed to allowing government institutions to function without interference based on their clearly defined powers.

He added that while he is yet to be fully briefed on the facts which informed the EFCC’s action in approaching the court to obtain the said order freezing the Osun State Government account, the timing of the EFCC action is inauspicious, hence the need for his intervention.

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, commenced a two-week leave approved by President Bola Tinubu on Thursday.

Naija News reports that the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, disclosed this in a statement, describing the break as Shettima’s first since he was sworn into office on May 29, 2023.

According to the Presidency, the Vice President will use the period for study, reflection and intellectual renewal in preparation for his continued service to the country.

Nkwocha said the leave would allow Shettima to review ongoing government programmes and broaden his understanding of emerging policy issues at the national and international levels.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Thursday, submitted an interim report to President Bola Tinubu on its investigation into the alleged fictitious Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC) and its purported Director-General, Adeniyi Adeyemi.

Naija News reports that the ICPC recommended the prosecution of Adeyemi.

The ICPC Chairman, Musa Aliyu, disclosed this after meeting President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to Aliyu, preliminary findings revealed that Adeyemi was never appointed by the Federal Government and that the purported appointment letter, gazette and other documents used to establish the agency were forged.

Speaking with State House correspondents on Thursday, Aliyu disclosed that the fake PFIPC unlawfully took over the offices and official instruments previously used by the defunct Presidential Economic Advisory Council.

The ICPC chairman said the syndicate operated from the former PEAC office and engaged in impersonation, false representation and other illegal activities by exploiting gaps in verification procedures and coordination among government agencies.

Aliyu further disclosed that Adeyemi later altered the name of the fake organisation from the Foreign Investment Promotion Council to the Foreign Intervention Promotion Council in an attempt to broaden its scope to include revenue generation.

He revealed that investigators also discovered two other fictitious government agencies, the FCT Investment Promotion Agency and the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency, linked to Adeyemi’s operations.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has filed a ₦2 billion lawsuit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the restriction placed on the state’s Federal Statutory Allocation Account.

Naija News reports that the suit, instituted before the Federal High Court in Abuja, challenges the legality of the Post-No-Debit directive issued by the anti-graft agency to First Bank Nigeria Limited.

The Attorney-General of Osun State and the state’s Accountant-General were listed as the second and third plaintiffs, respectively.

The EFCC, its chairman and First Bank were joined as the first, second and third defendants in the originating summons filed by a legal team led by M. T. Adekilekun (SAN).

The plaintiffs maintained that the restriction imposed on account number 2017170947 was unlawful, unconstitutional and capable of crippling the state government’s operations.

They also asked the court to award ₦2bn in exemplary and aggravated damages against the defendants for what they described as unlawful interference with public funds.

The state government asked the court to determine whether the EFCC and its chairman had the legal authority to freeze, block or restrict a state government’s statutory allocation account without following due process.

The Federal Government has urged residents of the Federal Capital Territory to remain calm after an earth tremor was recorded in parts of Abuja, assuring the public that there is no immediate threat to lives or property.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, gave the assurance on Wednesday following reports that several buildings in the nation’s capital experienced light shaking on Tuesday, Naija News reports.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Lara Owoeye-Wise, the minister also directed the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) to provide him with hourly updates on seismic activities around Abuja for continuous assessment and possible action by other relevant government agencies.

Although Alake is currently in Washington, DC, United States, where he is holding discussions with American investors on joint venture opportunities in Nigeria’s solid minerals sector, he said the safety of residents remains a priority.

He instructed the NGSA to intensify monitoring of the situation and keep him regularly informed of any developments.

The minister said the government had already put proactive measures in place to ensure the safety of residents and protect public and private property.

He urged Abuja residents to remain calm and continue with their normal daily activities without fear.

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has removed the Officer-in-Charge of the Ibara Medium Custodial Centre in Abeokuta, Ogun State, and two other principal officers following the unauthorised use of a mobile phone by a death-row inmate.

The inmate had appeared in a viral TikTok live stream from inside the custodial facility, prompting an investigation into the security breach.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Corrections JN Osuji, the NCoS described the incident as a serious violation of custodial security regulations.

The correctional service said preliminary investigations confirmed that the inmate unlawfully possessed a prohibited mobile device and used it to access social media while in custody.

According to the statement, the phone was recovered during a search of the facility and secured as an exhibit for the ongoing investigation.

The inmate was also transferred to another custodial centre, where he is being held under tighter security pending the conclusion of the probe.

The Controller-General of Corrections, Sylvester Nwakuche, described the incident as unacceptable and ordered immediate administrative action against officers responsible for the facility.

The Officer-in-Charge and two other principal officers were consequently removed from their positions.

Popular Nigerian TikTok creator Elizabeth Aminata, better known as Jarvis, has responded to rumours claiming she is expecting a baby just days after her traditional wedding to fellow content creator Peller.

Naija News reports that the rumours spread across social media after photos and videos from the couple’s lavish traditional wedding in Lagos showed Jarvis with a fuller figure.

Many social media users quickly linked her appearance to pregnancy, leading to widespread discussions online.

Reacting during a TikTok livestream, Jarvis dismissed the claims and said she is not pregnant.

She explained that the changes in her body are the result of medication she has been taking to gain weight.

The streamer also said she was tired of people repeatedly claiming she was expecting a child and asked them to stop spreading the story.

Big Brother has instructed one of the Gambits in Big Brother Naija Season 11, Flora, to keep the role hidden from the other housemates, else she might be disqualified from the reality TV show.

Naija News recalls that the BBNaija show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced last Sunday that viewers had selected Flora and Aikou as the two Gambits for Season 11.

Big Brother also informed Aikou of his role during his diary session on Wednesday, while Flora was formally informed on Thursday.

During Flora’s diary session, Big Brother outlined the responsibilities attached to the assignment and stressed that her identity must remain confidential.

The announcement appeared to overwhelm Flora emotionally, as she struggled to hold back tears after hearing the implications of the role.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has revealed why he chose to keep his number 45 shirt instead of taking Galatasaray’s famous number nine jersey ahead of the new season.

Victor Osimhen, who completed a permanent move to the Turkish champions after a successful loan spell, has become one of the club’s biggest stars. His goals and consistent displays have made him a favourite among the Galatasaray supporters.

Many expected Osimhen to inherit the number nine shirt, a jersey traditionally worn by the club’s leading strikers and previously associated with Mauro Icardi. Instead, the 27-year-old opted to stick with the number he has worn since arriving in Istanbul.

Speaking about his decision, Osimhen said sentiment outweighed commercial considerations.

Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of highly rated winger Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig in a deal worth up to €140 million, bringing an end to one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer.

The Spanish giants announced on Thursday that the 19-year-old Ivory Coast international has signed a seven-year contract that will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until 30 June 2033.

In an official statement, the club said: “Real Madrid C. F. and RB Leipzig have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Yan Diomande, who will be linked to our club for the next seven seasons, until 30 June 2033.”

According to reports, Real Madrid will pay an initial €125 million, with performance-related bonuses capable of taking the total package to €140 million.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.