NDC: Buba Galadima And I Have Been Fighting For 50 Years – Pat Utomi

A former presidential candidate, Pat Utomi, has addressed his decades-long political disagreements with veteran politician Buba Galadima.

He explained that despite their differences, he still maintains a cordial relationship with Galadima.

Naija News reports that Utomi disclosed this in Abuja shortly after the inauguration of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) National Reconciliation Committee, set up by the party to reconcile aggrieved aspirants and stakeholders following its nationwide congresses, convention and primaries.

Utomi expressed confidence that the NDC could reunite its aggrieved members ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The committee was inaugurated barely 48 hours after the party announced its constitution as part of efforts to address grievances and litigation arising from the recently concluded primaries ahead of the 2027 polls.

Speaking at the inauguration, Utomi, who also serves as the committee chairman, described the assignment as both a privilege and a major responsibility, saying the panel would work to restore unity within the party while keeping its focus on Nigeria’s future.

He said, “I feel humble and challenged by this assignment. I’m extremely privileged to be in the company I’m in. Buba Galadima and I have been fighting for 50 years, and we are still very good friends. So it means that we can equally make other people become friends.

“It’s a privilege to be able to work with such people, which shows that it is possible for us to truly get this thing done for everybody to see the future. And just by coincidence, I happen to be also involved in the process of helping the party to develop its manifesto and policies.

“One of the things we have agreed on is that the NDC is a party of the future focused on the young people of this country. The median age of our country is 19.5 years.

“If the bulk of this huge population is there, we have to envision a future in which they are all global champions. To be able to do that, we have to leave all these petty little things behind.”

Also speaking, the committee’s co-chairman, Buba Galadima, acknowledged that reconciling aggrieved party members would be challenging but expressed optimism that the committee would succeed.

“I have no doubt this is going to be a straightforward assignment, even though it will be a very hard nut to crack.

“Let me also assure you all that this is the beginning of the journey to victory. Most of the members of this committee are people who are close and have known me for a very long time in the trenches. It’s not easy.

“I want to say again that the process of bringing out candidates in the Electoral Act is such that it is impossible for any opposition party to, without rancour, bring out candidates.

“As I earlier said, the Electoral Act has long been perfected and skewed against the opposition before it was sent to the National Assembly.

“President Tinubu is protecting his party and making it difficult for other parties to produce strong candidates. I therefore urge all Nigerians to come together and throw him out in 2027,” he said.