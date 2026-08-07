Kwara Governor Meets Rescued Woro Kidnapped Victims

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq of Kwara State has met with rescued abductees from Woro in the Kaiama Local government area of the State.

Naija News understands that the governor met with the free victims on Friday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The abductees who are still receiving medical attention at the Nigerian Army Barracks in Sobi in Ilorin Kwara State were rescued on Wednesday after spending six months in captivity.

163 of the originally abducted 176 persons were rescued with another 145 persons from Niger State.

They reportedly spent the night of Wednesday at a Military facility in Niger State before being brought back to Kwara State Capital, Ilorin, on Thursday night.