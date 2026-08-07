I Will Involve Trump! – Davido Threatens Ahead Of Osun 2026 Governorship Election

Nigerian afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has threatened to involve United States President, Donald Trump, if anything goes wrong in the forthcoming Osun State governorship election.

Naija News reports that Davido’s warning came ahead of the August 15 governorship election, where his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, is seeking a second term in office.

Davido has been actively campaigning for the governor and has repeatedly urged authorities to ensure a transparent electoral process.

Speaking during a live session with comedian Carter Efe, Davido emphasised the importance of a free, fair and credible election, stating that he would not remain silent if the electoral process was compromised.

Davido added that he would draw international attention to any alleged irregularities.

He said, “I will involve Trump if anything goes wrong in the Osun election.”

Meanwhile, an aide to the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, Ambrose Nwaogwugwu, has responded to Davido over claims that an unnamed politician from Imo State planned to interfere in the August 15 Osun State governorship election.

Davido, who heads the youth mobilisation team for the re-election campaign of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, had urged the politician to allow a peaceful, free and fair election.

Although the singer did not mention any name, he alleged that the individual intended to use the poll as a political battleground to demonstrate his influence.

Ambrose Nwaogwugwu, who is Senior Special Assistant on Electronic and Creative Media, responded in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He said Davido should direct his appeal to the Osun electorate, who would determine the outcome of the election, rather than to him.

Uzodimma’s aide described the singer’s remarks as misplaced, arguing that his family connection to Imo State did not justify directing the appeal at the governor.

He maintained that Uzodimma had consistently advocated a peaceful and credible electoral process.