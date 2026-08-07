I Just Pray I Don’t Contact Something – Jide Awobona Reveals Fear Over Kissing Scenes

Nollywood actor Jide Awobona has shared his worries about kissing scenes in movies, saying some experiences on set have made him concerned about possible health risks.

Naija News reports that the actor spoke about the issue during an interview with Yanga FM, where he revealed that he once had to film a kissing scene with an actress who had an unpleasant mouth odour.

Awobona explained that although kissing scenes are sometimes part of acting, he becomes uncomfortable when proper hygiene is not maintained by cast members.

He said such situations can create fear about possible infections or health problems.

The actor recalled that after the experience, he had to go and clean his mouth because he felt uneasy about the situation.

He added that he now hopes actors take better care of their personal hygiene before participating in intimate scenes on movie sets.

“Yes, I have done it. But if you get that kind funny odor, I go japa oo. I no fit kiss you. Yes, I don act with somebody wey get mouth odor. And I go one place go wash my mouth. And the person con see me. I just dey pray make person no go contact something because I don tire”, Awobona stated.