Fubara’s Supporter Speaks On Working For Wike

A former Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Chijioke Ihunwo, has denied betraying Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, following his decision to work with the Rainbow Coalition aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Ihunwo, who was one of Fubara’s vocal supporters during the political crisis in Rivers State, said his decision was in obedience to the governor’s directive that his loyalists embrace reconciliation and support efforts to restore peace.

He stated this on Thursday during an interview on TVC’s Beyond the Headlines, months after appearing on the programme to criticise Wike’s political camp over the crisis in the state.

Ihunwo said, “You are aware that my principal is the Governor of Rivers State, and he has said there is peace in Rivers State and that we need to move on as a state.

“If we truly support him, we should join him in the Rainbow Coalition.”

Ihunwo insisted that the political realignment had not changed his allegiance to the governor.

“We are supporting our governor because we want peace in our state. He is our leader and we are going to follow him wherever he goes,” he said.

According to him, Fubara had specifically asked his supporters to follow his decision to reconcile with former political rivals.

“He has told us that if you love me genuinely, follow me. So, we are following the governor to where he is going,” Ihunwo added.

The former council chairman rejected suggestions that he and other Fubara loyalists had given the governor poor political advice during the height of the feud.

“That is not true. I have a personal relationship with the governor,” he said.

Ihunwo Recalls Role In Fubara’s Emergence

Ihunwo said his relationship with Fubara predated the political crisis, recalling that he mobilised young people for the governor during the build-up to the 2023 governorship election.

He said he was serving as a youth leader in the state at the time.

Ihunwo said, “We are still men with conscience because I have met with him and dealt with him before now.

“Let me tell you, I have a force in this state whether you like it or not because I command young people.”

He argued that the reconciliation should not be interpreted as a political victory for one faction and defeat for another.

“For me, nobody is a loser and nobody is a winner. We are back to where we are because this state belongs to all of us and the governor wants to toe the line of peace,” Ihunwo said.

Asked whether his previous criticism of Wike’s supporters contradicted his current position, Ihunwo said political circumstances could change.

He further stated, “My brother, let me tell you, in politics anything can happen. I have a principal who I am working with. He has said, ‘Let us sheathe our swords and move forward.’”

He also rejected calls that he should apologise to Wike and other political actors over his conduct during the crisis.

Ihunwo disputed the legitimacy of the youth leader who reportedly demanded the apology and also denied allegations that he and former Chief of Staff to the governor, Edison Ehie, sponsored a parallel youth council structure during the political conflict.

On allegations that he led supporters to a residence where lawmakers loyal to Wike were meeting during the crisis, Ihunwo declined to revisit the incident.

He said, “When we talk about peace, we don’t begin to bring back the past.

“A lot of things happened during that period, but I have forgotten the past, and we are moving forward.”

He, however, maintained that he had no regrets about the positions he took while defending Fubara.

“Frankly speaking, I do not regret anything. What I did, I was supposed to do at that time,” Ihunwo said.

“I was youth leader in Rivers State, and the question was: what was the offence of the governor?”

Ihunwo Backs Coalition Ahead Of 2027

The former council chairman said he would now work with Wike’s supporters in Obio/Akpor ahead of the 2027 general elections in accordance with Fubara’s directive.

He said, “My leader has instructed us to work to ensure that the Rainbow Coalition succeeds in Rivers State.

“We know ourselves politically, so we will resolve our issues among ourselves.”

Ihunwo dismissed suggestions that his new political position amounted to abandoning his principles, insisting that loyalty to Fubara remained his priority.

“I can go to ADC, PDP or any other party and pick a ticket to run for election, but I am not interested because that would amount to causing more crisis for my principal,” he said.

“My loyalty lies with the governor of Rivers State, and I will follow his instructions.”