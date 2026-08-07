‘Work Has Started’ – Fayose Speaks After Accepting Tinubu’s Appointment

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has been formally inaugurated as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

Naija News reports that the media aide to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, in a statement issued on Friday, disclosed that Fayose was inaugurated alongside other members of the REA governing board by the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, in Abuja.

Also inaugurated were Alhaji Ahmadu Abubakar, Mr Ilyasu Makinta and three other members and non-executive directors, while Mr Abba Aliyu assumed office as the Managing Director of the agency.

Speaking after his inauguration, Fayose thanked President Tinubu for considering him and the other appointees worthy of serving on the board, stressing that his immediate focus would be to help move the agency forward by providing the necessary political will and ensuring that its programmes receive the required funding.

Fayose also promised to do everything possible to ensure that the agency secured the resources required to implement its short- and long-term programmes and expand electricity access across the country.

He said, “My mission in REA is to take the agency to greater heights by providing the needed political will.

“Work has started in earnest; we are reaching out very fast and appealing to people to ensure the work is done.

“I want to use this window to assure Nigerians that your expectation about my appointment and my colleagues will not be dashed. We will give our best to achieve the Renewed Hope of President Tinubu for the country to be better for us all.”

According to Fayose, many of the challenges confronting Nigeria’s power sector were concentrated at the grassroots, stressing that the REA’s responsibility goes beyond simply providing electricity.

He added that the board would also focus on ensuring that communities and the wider population felt the impact of electricity access.

He stated, “The assignment given to us is beyond providing electricity but also looking at the population of the country who need to feel the impact of the energy.

“When this happens, the people will forever be indebted to the agency.”