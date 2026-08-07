Ex-Oyo Coordinator Reveals Why He Left City Boy Movement

A former Oyo State Coordinator of the City Boy Movement, Ahmed Ajibola, has opened up on the reason he resigned from the group.

He explained that his resignation was based on personal principles and convictions.

Naija News reports that Ajibola, popularly known as General H, disclosed this in a statement posted on Instagram on Friday.

His statement follows reports circulated on social media claiming that he had been removed as the movement’s Oyo State coordinator and had made derogatory comments about President Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu and other leaders of the movement.

However, Ajibola said he was not dismissed, suspended or terminated from his position, insisting that he voluntarily resigned.

He stated that his resignation should not be interpreted as a withdrawal of his support for Tinubu and the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“If I had truly been sacked, where is the letter of dismissal, termination, or removal from office? None exists because none was ever issued,” he said.

In his resignation letter addressed to the national leadership of the movement, Ajibola said he was grateful for the opportunity to serve as Oyo State coordinator but had decided not to accept the new positions offered to him.

He said the decision was based on principle rather than bitterness

“My decision is based not on bitterness, but on principle,” he said.

Ajibola said he believed leadership should be built on “fairness, loyalty, transparency, competence, and mutual respect”.

He added that developments within the Oyo State structure had convinced him that he could no longer continue with the movement “in good conscience”.

The former coordinator said he was disappointed with the direction of the movement at the state level, particularly under its newly appointed leadership.

“Certain actions and decisions have fallen short of the values that inspired many of us to dedicate our time, energy, and resources to the growth of this movement,” he said.

He, however, maintained that his decision was not a rejection of Tinubu or his administration.

“My support for Tinubu remains unwavering “

Ajibola stressed that leaving the City Boy Movement did not affect his support for the President.

“Let me, however, make one thing abundantly clear: my resignation from the City Boy Movement does not in any way diminish my support, admiration, and loyalty to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR,” he said.