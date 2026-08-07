Atiku Raises Alarm Over Mysterious Money In His Bank Account

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) 2027 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has alleged that his confidential banking details may have been compromised.

Naija News reports that Atiku made this known in a statement through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, saying a suspicious amount of money has been credited into one of his private bank accounts.

Atiku said the transfer was made by an individual whose identity is unknown, with the narration, “Contribution Electioneering Campaign.”

According to the former Vice President, the circumstances surrounding the transaction were deeply troubling, as the account was strictly private and its details were not publicly available.

Atiku said the alleged access to his banking information raised broader concerns about the protection of Nigerians’ financial privacy.

The statement read, “Neither His Excellency nor his campaign solicited, authorised or has any knowledge of the individual or entity behind the unauthorised payment.

“The account is a strictly private one whose details are not in the public domain. This raises a fundamental question: How did unknown persons obtain the confidential banking details of a private citizen?

“If the private banking information of a former Vice President and a leading presidential candidate can be accessed and deployed for reasons yet unknown then no Nigerian’s financial privacy is safe.”

The former vice president also expressed concern over the possibility that the information was obtained through individuals with privileged access, stressing that a breach of confidential banking information could expose citizens to security threats.

He stated, “Even more disturbing is the suspicion that such confidential information may have been obtained through persons with privileged access.

“If established, this would amount to a grave abuse of power capable of exposing the account holder to kidnappers, terrorists, bandits, fraudsters and other criminal elements.”

Atiku further stated that security agencies had been notified of the development, describing it as part of a series of suspicious activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku urged Nigerians not to be distracted by what he described as attempts to smear his reputation as political activities intensify ahead of the elections.

He added, “We therefore put the Nigerian public and the security agencies on notice about this latest incident in a litany of suspicious activities leading up to next year’s general elections.

“As political activities gather momentum, Nigerians should not be distracted by these tired tactics that smack of character assassination. Such desperate antics have failed before and will fail again.

“The Waziri Adamawa remains focused on offering Nigerians credible leadership and practical solutions to the nation’s challenges.”